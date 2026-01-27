Kangana Ranaut Backs ‘Real Queen’ Victoria Beckham Amid ‘Saas Bahu’ Drama With Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham

The digital landscape is currently experiencing a major disturbance because Brooklyn Beckham has ended his relationship with his famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

The ongoing “saas-bahu” dispute between daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz and actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has now officially begun. Kangana used her social media platform to express her complete support for Victoria while she dismissed all family disputes to honor the fashion mogul’s legendary status.

Kangana Ranaut Camp Aesthetic

Kangana endorses Victoria Beckham because she enjoys “camp,” which expresses itself through ironic theatrical performances that use exaggerated elements.

Kangana used a vintage 2007 video, which shows Victoria trying to make a regular DMV driving license appointment look like a high-fashion photoshoot, to demonstrate the designer’s dedication to her fashion label.







The Mandi MP called Victoria a “real queen” because he believed that people who treat government ID photos as Vogue magazine covers deserve protection from minor public scandals. For Kangana, public image dedication serves as an artistic expression that exceeds all current “saas-bahu” media trends.

Victoria Beckham Family Friction

The family tension reached its peak when Brooklyn Beckham published his honest declaration, which claimed that David and Victoria selected their public image as their main priority in life instead of maintaining their family relationships.

The 26-year-old accused Victoria of destroying his wedding dress arrangements and “hijacking” a crucial dance performance at his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz. Kangana continues to back #TeamVB even though she faces substantial accusations which claim she uses social media to create fake relationships and conduct dishonest interactions.

Her response shows she finds the Beckham family’s continuous presence in popular culture to be interesting until the younger generation succeeds in breaking down their carefully constructed public persona.

