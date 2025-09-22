LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer Out: Rishab Shetty Returns With A Gripping, Suspense-Filled Tale To Thrill Audiences

The much-awaited "Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1" trailer is here! Rishab Shetty returns with a gripping prequel exploring folklore, divine spirits, and man vs. nature battles. Releasing Oct 2, 2025, in multiple languages, it promises action, grandeur, and a pan-India box office clash.

Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 Trailer Drops (Pc: Youtube)
Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 Trailer Drops (Pc: Youtube)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 22, 2025 14:31:01 IST

With the release of the much-anticipated trailer for “Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1,” the movie world is in a frenzy. This movie, a prequel to the 2022 global phenomenon, deepens the folklore and ancient history of the fabled village of Dakshina Kannada. The trailer provides a glimpse into a period much earlier than the events of the original film, looking into the history of the divine spirit and man-against-nature struggle that characterized its predecessor.

Once more, director and star Rishab Shetty dominates the screen as a savage and primal figure who appears to be a warrior sent to fight an oppressive monarch. These spectacular pictures actualize the vibrant and surreal existence of the coastal Karnataka landscape. The trailer for the film promises to entertain the audience and add to the widening grandeur of the Kantara franchise fiction with its violent action and traditional storyline. The movie will be released on 2nd October 2025.

Theatrical Release and Expected Confrontation

“Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1” will have its global theatrical release on October 2, 2025, which also coincides with Gandhi Jayanti and Vijayadashami. This is a strategic choice since it puts it in direct competition with another big Hindi movie, “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar,” for an interesting box office battle.

It will be a pan-India release, with Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and English dubbed versions, aside from the original Kannada.

Pre-release Hype and Star Power

The Top performers from every component of the Indian film industry attended the trailer release event, which was held in their respective languages. The very presence of these just makes everything about the film much more talked about and adds to the mass appeal and popularity of the movie across the different corners of India in the distinct languages. The makers are counting on generating a massive word-of-mouth hype around the remake to help it become as globally notorious as the original was.

Tags: Kantara Chapter 1Kantara Trailerrishab shetty

QUICK LINKS