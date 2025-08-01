Home > Entertainment > Kapur Inheritance Twist: Will Karishma’s Kids Get a Share of Sunjay’s Fortune?

As Sunjay Kapur’s will remains under wraps, speculation grows over whether Karishma Kapoor’s children—Samaira and Kiaan—will inherit part of his estate. With the family staying silent, the situation remains tense, raising questions about fairness, family ties, and hidden intentions.

Karisma Kapoor with Sunjay Kapur
Karisma Kapoor with Sunjay Kapur

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 1, 2025 03:55:27 IST

Since Sunjay Kapur’s death, there has been much speculation regarding his vast wealth and particularly, if Karishma’s children will inherit a portion of it.

Are Karishma’s Kids Set to Inherit Sunjay Kapur’s Fortune?

In large families with considerable wealth, situations can rapidly become disorganized. From an outside viewpoint, Karishma has consistently seemed to share a close relationship with her father. Given that his two grandchildren are Samaira and Kiaan, it’s natural for people to be interested in their mention in his will.

Here’s the situation—by law, grandchildren typically do not receive a share unless it is explicitly stated in the will. If Sunjay specifically identified them or left something via Karishma, then yes, they would probably receive something. However, if he bequeathed the majority of his estate to another person or failed to revise his will, that could alter the situation completely.

As the Kapur Family Stays Quiet, Questions Around the Inheritance Keep Growing

Up to now, the family is maintaining a low profile. No announcements, no revelations regarding the will—only quiet. This typically indicates they are resolving everything privately, which might be a positive indication. At times that assists in preventing drama and maintains respect.

According to those near the family, Karishma isn’t seeking conflict—she simply desires fairness for her children. Given their close relationship, it’s likely that Sunjay ensured his grandkids were well cared for.

Naturally, until the will appears or the family speaks out, it’s merely conjecture. However, using common sense and family connections, it wouldn’t be unexpected if Karishma’s children received a portion of Sunjay Kapoor’s inheritance.

Keep watching—this tale is far from finished. New people are getting involved in the money choas every second day. New questions arise everyday. Is it just word against word or what is right and what is not. 

Also Read: Karisma Kapoor’s Delhi Visit Sparks New Developments in Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 Crore Family Feud

