Karisma Kapoor’s Delhi Visit Sparks New Developments in Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 Crore Family Feud

Karisma Kapoor was seen arriving in Delhi with her children amid the ongoing legal battle over her late ex-husband Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 crore estate. Tensions have escalated after suspicions were raised by Sunjay’s mother, fueling a high-profile family feud.

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur
Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: July 31, 2025 03:18:23 IST

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor was recently seen at Delhi airport with her children, Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor. The celebrity remained quiet during the ongoing legal battle concerning the enormous Rs 30,000 crore fortune inherited from her deceased former husband, entrepreneur Sunjay Kapur. 

In an online video, Karisma is observed walking ahead, with her children closely trailing behind her. She maintained a simple and comfortable appearance, she was completely casual complemented by understated makeup and dark sunglasses. Samaira, who has avoided media scrutiny, echoed her mother’s subtle elegance in a black dress, while Kiaan appeared relaxed in a white polo and dark joggers. 

Sunjay Kapur died earlier this year in June under strange conditions  allegedly experiencing cardiac arrest after ingesting a bee during a polo game. His final ceremonies took place in Delhi. Since then, tensions within the family have escalated as different members for control and rightful share of the inheritance left behind. This has led to a high-profile family feud making headlines across media outlets. Following his passing, the Kapur family has been involved in a fierce legal dispute concerning his extensive estate. 

Legal Battle Intensifies Over Sunjay Kapur’s Business Empire After His Sudden Death

The situation escalated recently when Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, openly expressed doubts regarding her son’s death and alleged that she was coerced into signing documents. She conveyed her wish for resolution and emphasized the significance of maintaining the family heritage as her deceased spouse wished. 

Karisma, was wed to Sunjay from 2003 until 2016, has mostly kept quiet about the personal and financial issues that arose after his death and not any statment has been passed yet. Nonetheless, her latest visit to Delhi has attracted media toawrds yet another angle in the crores business built by Sunjay Kapur. 

Also Read: Priya Sachdev Kapur Steps Into ₹30,000 Crore Estate Dispute After Sunjay Kapur’s Death

