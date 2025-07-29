LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest US news gaza Operation Sindoor debate pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari latest US news gaza Operation Sindoor debate pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari latest US news gaza Operation Sindoor debate pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari latest US news gaza Operation Sindoor debate pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari
Live TV
TRENDING |
latest US news gaza Operation Sindoor debate pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari latest US news gaza Operation Sindoor debate pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari latest US news gaza Operation Sindoor debate pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari latest US news gaza Operation Sindoor debate pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari
Home > Entertainment > Priya Sachdev Kapur Steps Into ₹30,000 Crore Estate Dispute After Sunjay Kapur’s Death

Priya Sachdev Kapur Steps Into ₹30,000 Crore Estate Dispute After Sunjay Kapur’s Death

Priya Sachdev Kapur changed her Instagram name to “Priya Sunjay Kapur” amid a ₹30,000 crore estate dispute following Sunjay Kapur’s death. As she steps into leadership roles, tensions rise with his mother, Rani Kapur, sparking a heated family and legal conflict over control of the empire.

Priya Kapur and Sunjay Kapur
Priya Kapur and Sunjay Kapur

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: July 29, 2025 23:54:48 IST

The sudden passing of Sunjay Kapur created chaos in the business industry but the part that was impacted the most was his family. Recently, his wife, Priya Sachdev , made a noticeable change, she altered her Instagram name to “Priya Sunjay Kapur.”

Priya Sunjay Kapur

Priya Sunjay Kapur

While it may seem insignificant, in light of the ongoing dispute regarding Sunjay’s estate, said to be valued at approximately ₹30,000 crore, this alteration appears to convey a distinct message. 

Priya Sachdev Kapur’s New Role Sparks Questions About Her Intentions

Along with the name change, Priya included additional information in her Instagram bio. She currently describes herself as a Non-Executive Director at Sona Comstar and a Director at Aureus Investment. She also refers to continuing her deceased husband’s vision. This implies she’s prepared to take initiative and play a significant part in handling the family’s business matters, particularly in this difficult period. Is it just stepping up to take lead or are ther any ulterior motives is something many are curious about.

Family Rift Deepens as Legal Battles Loom Over Kapur Estate

However, not all family members agree to this agreement. Rani Kapur, Sunjay’s mother, has expressed considerable discontent. She claims that she is the primary shareholder and states that she was pushed into signing significant documents following her son’s passing. This has created a significant divide, as both parties remain steadfast in what has turned into an intense conflict over authority. 

In an additional twist, Priya’s Instagram profile was switched to private soon after these updates, fueling even more conjecture about the situation unfolding behind the scenes. 

With impending legal disputes and heightened emotions, the fate of the Kapur family business and estate remains unclear. It’s evident that Priya Sachdev Kapur will not be withdrawing anytime soon, and the family story is far from concluded.

Also Read: “Sunjay Kapur’s Mother Claims Power Play Amid Estate Drama — Karisma Kapoor Stays Silent

Tags: Kapur estate disputePriya Sachdev KapurRani Kapursunjay kapur

RELATED News

Caught On Cam: Internet Loses Calm After Katy Perry Spotted On A Dinner Date With Justin Trudeau In Canada Post Orlando Bloom Split
When And Where Is Ozzy Osbourne’s Funeral? Date, Time, And How To Livestream The Final Journey Of Black Sabbath Star
Aamir Khan Hates OTT? Bollywood Superstar Explains Why Is He Releasing Sitaare Zameen Par On YouTube
Sydney Sweeney’s New Denim Ad Gets Accused Of Promoting Nazi Propaganda- What Went Wrong?
Suniel Shetty Calls Son-In-Law KL Rahul His Biggest Inspiration, Credits Him For Teaching Discipline

LATEST NEWS

Priya Sachdev Kapur Steps Into ₹30,000 Crore Estate Dispute After Sunjay Kapur’s Death
How Ruben Amorim’s Pitch Beat Champions League Clubs To Win Bryan Mbeumo?
Divya Deshmukh: Historic Win at the FIDE Women’s World Cup and Grandmaster Title at 19
From Bayern Munich To Vancouver: Thomas Muller Crafts His Own Legacy
Trump Administration’s EPA Moves to Overturn Key Climate Change Regulation
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Conducts Surprise ITO Visit After Heavy Rains
North Korea Says Kim-Trump Ties ‘Not Bad,’ But Rules Out Denuclearisation
Neymar Jr Back To Europe? Talks With A Famous European Club On
Can Women Lift Weights During Periods? Is it safe?
Why Is The Women’s Euro Final 2025 The Biggest Development For WSL Investment?
Priya Sachdev Kapur Steps Into ₹30,000 Crore Estate Dispute After Sunjay Kapur’s Death

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Priya Sachdev Kapur Steps Into ₹30,000 Crore Estate Dispute After Sunjay Kapur’s Death

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Priya Sachdev Kapur Steps Into ₹30,000 Crore Estate Dispute After Sunjay Kapur’s Death
Priya Sachdev Kapur Steps Into ₹30,000 Crore Estate Dispute After Sunjay Kapur’s Death
Priya Sachdev Kapur Steps Into ₹30,000 Crore Estate Dispute After Sunjay Kapur’s Death
Priya Sachdev Kapur Steps Into ₹30,000 Crore Estate Dispute After Sunjay Kapur’s Death

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?