Priya Sachdev Kapur Steps Into ₹30,000 Crore Estate Dispute After Sunjay Kapur’s Death

The sudden passing of Sunjay Kapur created chaos in the business industry but the part that was impacted the most was his family. Recently, his wife, Priya Sachdev , made a noticeable change, she altered her Instagram name to “Priya Sunjay Kapur.”

While it may seem insignificant, in light of the ongoing dispute regarding Sunjay’s estate, said to be valued at approximately ₹30,000 crore, this alteration appears to convey a distinct message.

Priya Sachdev Kapur’s New Role Sparks Questions About Her Intentions

Along with the name change, Priya included additional information in her Instagram bio. She currently describes herself as a Non-Executive Director at Sona Comstar and a Director at Aureus Investment. She also refers to continuing her deceased husband’s vision. This implies she’s prepared to take initiative and play a significant part in handling the family’s business matters, particularly in this difficult period. Is it just stepping up to take lead or are ther any ulterior motives is something many are curious about.

Family Rift Deepens as Legal Battles Loom Over Kapur Estate

However, not all family members agree to this agreement. Rani Kapur, Sunjay’s mother, has expressed considerable discontent. She claims that she is the primary shareholder and states that she was pushed into signing significant documents following her son’s passing. This has created a significant divide, as both parties remain steadfast in what has turned into an intense conflict over authority.

In an additional twist, Priya’s Instagram profile was switched to private soon after these updates, fueling even more conjecture about the situation unfolding behind the scenes.

With impending legal disputes and heightened emotions, the fate of the Kapur family business and estate remains unclear. It’s evident that Priya Sachdev Kapur will not be withdrawing anytime soon, and the family story is far from concluded.

