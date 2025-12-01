LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Karan Aujla Announces Six-City India Tour 2026; Debut Stadium Shows in Delhi & Chandigarh – Full Details Inside

Karan Aujla announces the 2026 India leg of his P-POP CULTURE World Tour with six major cities and debut stadium shows in Delhi and Chandigarh. Dates, songs & details inside.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: December 1, 2025 14:53:19 IST

Karan Aujla announced the India leg of his 2026 P-POP CULTURE World Tour. It will include concerts in six top Indian cities, including Karan’s first-ever stadium concerts at New Delhi and Chandigarh! Fans of Karan are pumped for what is anticipated to be his biggest live production yet!

After A Huge 2024 Tour Success!

The announcement has come after Karan’s incredibly successful 2024 ‘It Was All A Dream’ India Tour, with more than 200,000 fans attending ten concerts across seven cities. With such a great response from his fans, Karan is now motivated to come back in an even bigger and better way!

Abu Dhabi Is The First Stop Of The Global Tour

Following the concerts in India, Karan’s Global Tour will officially launch at Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on 29 November 2025. Concerts will take place in the USA, Europe, Asia, Canada and the UK after that!

Celebrity Collaborations, Songs & Cameos

Aujla’s Indian concert tour will feature songs from his eleven-track album P-POP CULTURE including “P Pop Culture,” “I Really Do…” “MF Gabbhru!”, “Boyfriend” and “For A Reason” along with additional hits “Admiring You”, “Winning Speech”, “Tauba Tauba”, “Wavy” and “Softly”.

On his tour, Aujla will be performing with producer Ikky, and featuring energy-filled Celebrity Cameos in all locations during show nights — an Aujla Concert Tour trademark.

Tour Dates & Cities

  • 28 February – New Delhi
  • 4 March – Mumbai
  • 4 March – Pune
  • 14 March – Chandigarh
  • 21 March – Indore
  • 29 March – Bengaluru

Aujla’s Reflection on Returning to India

Aujla reflected on what it means for him to return to India for this concert tour, stating that the country has the most dedicated supporters, and performing for them is always an emotional and empowering experience for him. Aujla’s response was as follows: “I’ve waited a long time to return to India with this tour and to share this album with my country. The songs on this record truly express my development as an artist, as well as showcasing my culture, who I am and where I see Punjabi music going globally.

This article is based on information reported by ANI and publicly available updates. Tour dates and details may change depending on official announcements. Readers are advised to check verified event sources for ticket and schedule confirmations.

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 2:53 PM IST
