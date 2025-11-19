LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Karva na Picture': Pushed, Slapped Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi's Son Harrassed by Fans for Selfies in Delhi

‘Karva na Picture’: Pushed, Slapped Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi’s Son Harrassed by Fans for Selfies in Delhi

In their recent vlog, Aaryamann revealed that he’s being pushed and slapped repeatedly by overzealous fans in Delhi while they were trying to take selfies with his mother and father. Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, with their son Aaryamann, were seen exploring different spots across Delhi in search of the city’s best chaat.

Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi’s Son Harrassed by Fans for Selfies in Delhi. (Representative Image: Vlog Snip)
Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi’s Son Harrassed by Fans for Selfies in Delhi. (Representative Image: Vlog Snip)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 19, 2025 14:51:44 IST

‘Karva na Picture’: Pushed, Slapped Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi’s Son Harrassed by Fans for Selfies in Delhi

Actor Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi often make headlines with their vlog ‘AAAP Ka Parivaar’, featuring their sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan, showing their family life and travels. In their recent vlog, Aaryamann revealed that he’s being pushed and slapped repeatedly by overzealous fans in Delhi while they were trying to take selfies with his mother and father. 

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi show an intimate and humorous glimpse into their real family life. Their video features daily happenings, travel adventures, food ratings, and fun activities with their sons, Aaryamann, Ayushmaan, and Aaryamann’s finance, Yogita Bihani. But this time, things took a shocking turn. 

 What Happened to Aaryamann in Recent Vlog?

In the recent vlog, the actor Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, with their son Aaryamann, were seen exploring different spots across Delhi in search of the city’s best chaat. They often make food rating vlogs by tasting street delicacies and share their reactions. 

While filming the vlog, as they stepped out of the restaurant to return to their car, the family was unexpectedly mobbed by fans. Amid the crowd, their son Aaryamann was pushed and slapped as people try to get selfies with his parents. 

Aaryamann Revealed, People Love Mom and Dad, But…

Aaryamann was seen saying in vlog, “Mumma aur Papa se toh log bahut pyaar karte hai, aise gently Ma’am bolte hai. Mujhe jo dhakke aur thappad pade hain… Mere jooto pe, dhakka de deke aur mere ko aise dhakka deke bolte hai, Karva na photo’. Maine bola, ‘Ab toh nahi karaunga’. Yeh kya baat hui? Jo dhakke pade hain na mereko… (People really love Mom and Dad, and they speak so politely to them, saying ‘Ma’am’ gently. But the way I was pushed and slapped… they stepped on my shoes, pushed me, and said, ‘Get us a photo.’ I said, ‘Now I won’t do it.’ What is this? I was pushed around so much.”)

How Much Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi Earn from Vlogs? 

Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi have gathered over 991,000 subscribers, where they show their fans daily happenings, travel adventures, food ratings, and fun activities with their sons, Aaryamann, Ayushmaan, and Aaryamann’s finance, Yogita Bihani. During an interview, Parmeet Sethi revealed that vlogs are more profitable than TV and films. He said, “If we decide to make this our full-time career, it’ll pay us at least three times more than what films and television together pay us.”

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 2:51 PM IST
'Karva na Picture': Pushed, Slapped Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi's Son Harrassed by Fans for Selfies in Delhi

'Karva na Picture': Pushed, Slapped Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi's Son Harrassed by Fans for Selfies in Delhi

'Karva na Picture': Pushed, Slapped Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi's Son Harrassed by Fans for Selfies in Delhi
'Karva na Picture': Pushed, Slapped Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi's Son Harrassed by Fans for Selfies in Delhi
'Karva na Picture': Pushed, Slapped Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi's Son Harrassed by Fans for Selfies in Delhi
'Karva na Picture': Pushed, Slapped Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi's Son Harrassed by Fans for Selfies in Delhi

