Kate Winslet Recalls How Kissing Leonardo DiCaprio In Titanic Was Such A Mess: I Would End Up Looking…

Hollywood stars Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio may share great off-screen chemistry but their sensational kissing scenes in the 1997 film Titanic left the former in an awkward position.

In her latest interview with a leading Hollywood publication, Kate Winslet dropped a few truth bombs revealing that intimacy with DiCaprio was “not all it’s cracked up to be.” In the interview, Kate Winslet shed light on how the smooch with Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic proved to be a mess. The

“Oh God, It Was Such A Mess”

In her interview with Vanity Fair, the Academy Award winner explained, “We kept doing this kiss, and I have a lot of pale makeup on and I would have to do our makeup checks, me, on both of us, between takes — and I would end up looking as though I had been sucking a caramel chocolate bar after each take, because his makeup would come off on me.”

Winslet continued, “And he just looked like there was a bit missing from his face, because there was this big pale bit from all my makeup getting onto him,” adding, “Oh God, it was such a mess.”

Kate Winslet Recalls “This Was A Nightmare”

Kate Winslet while describing a scene from Titanic also shared, “I look at that and I just see how much I couldn’t breathe in that bloody corset. ”

She then spoke about the flying hands scene stating, “This was a nightmare, shooting this because Leo couldn’t stop laughing, and we had to reshoot this about four times because [director James Cameron] wanted a very specific light for this, obviously, and the sunsets kept changing where we were.”

The British star further said, “This was a section of the ship — it wasn’t part of the actual whole ship set that we had. We had to climb up a ladder to get to it, I remember. Hair and makeup couldn’t reach us.”

“Now, what you wouldn’t know, because Leo looks completely natural, but he had to lie on sunbeds; there’s a lot of fake tan makeup going on,” said Winslet adding, “So I have got hidden in [one side of my dress] his makeup and brushes and sponge, and [mine] in the other side. And between takes, I was basically redoing our makeup.”

Titanic Raked-In $2.2 Billion Worldwide On A $200 Million Budget

Titanic was a huge box office hit, earning over $2.2 billion globally on a $200 million budget. Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Bill Paxton, Frances Fisher, Gloria Stuart, Victor Garber, Danny Nucci, David Warner, and Suzy Amis Cameron were among the other actors who starred in the movie.

Kate Winslet told Vanity Fair that she is “very proud” of the 1997 epic, which garnered 11 Academy Award wins out of 14 nominations, despite production difficulties.

