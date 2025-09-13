Kathak dancer Yasmin Singh mesmerizes with her performance in Raag Megh at 'Badal Raga Samaroh'
Home > Entertainment > Kathak dancer Yasmin Singh mesmerizes with her performance in Raag Megh at 'Badal Raga Samaroh'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 13, 2025 02:02:06 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): Renowned Kathak dancer Yasmin Singh presented a performance in Raag Megh at ‘Badal Raga Samaroh’, a raga traditionally associated with the monsoon, known for its serene and evocative melodies that mimic the sounds and moods of the rainy season.

Her performance was part of the festival’s theme, which aims to evoke the essence of rain through classical music and dance. She enthralled the audience with her expressive gestures and intricate rhythms, drawing thunderous applause.

Speaking to ANI, Yasmin Singh explained the significance of Raag Megh. She said that in this form of Kathak, the monsoon’s thunderclouds, flashes of lightning, and the tinkling of raindrops are portrayed through dance movements and the rhythm of ghungroos (ankle bells).

Yasmin said, “In this form of Kathak, the stretching of clouds during the rainy season, the thunder of lightning, the sound of ghungroo in the falling drops of rain are displayed… It is every artist’s dream to perform at Bharat Bhavan. The Culture Department of the Madhya Pradesh government is continuously working to promote art and literature, which is very good for the art world. Bhopal has its own rich history and is filled with nature, I do my Kathak worship here only…”

She added that performing at Bharat Bhavan is a dream for every artist. She praised the Madhya Pradesh government’s Department of Culture for consistently promoting art and literature, which significantly benefits the artistic community.

The Badal Raga Samaroh is an annual classical music and dance festival held at Bharat Bhavan in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, celebrating the monsoon season through the rich traditions of Indian classical arts.

In the 2025 edition of the festival, which took place from September 10 to 13, renowned Kathak dancer Yasmin Singh delivered a captivating performance today, September 12. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed.

