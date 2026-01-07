Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Name Their Baby Boy ‘Vihaan’, What Does It Mean? Share First Glimpse; Call Him ‘Our Ray Of Light’

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Friday, November 7 last year. The couple took to Instagram to introduce their son, revealing they have named him Vihaan Kaushal.

Sharing the heartwarming post, they called him “Our Ray of Light”, adding, “Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words.”

The name Vihaan is of Sanskrit origin, meaning dawn, beginning of a new era, or first light of the day, symbolizing hope and new beginnings. The couple’s announcement immediately sparked excitement among fans and Bollywood insiders alike.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Much celebrated marriage

Katrina, 43, and Vick 37, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, attended only by close family and friends. The couple had announced their pregnancy in September 2025, sharing a Polaroid-style Instagram post where Vicky cradled Katrina’s baby bump.







Vicky Kaushal, who rose to fame with his role as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), recently expressed his excitement about fatherhood, saying, “Just being a dad.

Really looking forward to it. I think it’s a huge blessing and exciting times.” His brother, actor Sunny Kaushal, also shared the family’s joy, saying everyone is thrilled yet curious about the journey ahead.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in the crime thriller Merry Christmas, while Vicky Kaushal’s most recent film, the period drama Chhaava, emerged as one of 2025’s highest-earning films. Sources report that Katrina plans to take a long maternity break, focusing on being a hands-on mother.

Fans can now celebrate the arrival of Vihaan Kaushal, a name that perfectly captures the couple’s joy, hope, and new beginnings in their lives.

