Home > Entertainment > Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Name Their Baby Boy 'Vihaan', What Does It Mean? Share First Glimpse; Call Him 'Our Ray Of Light'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy Vihaan, meaning dawn. Share first glimpse, call him “Our Ray of Light.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy Vihaan. (Photo; IG/Katrina Kaif)
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy Vihaan. (Photo; IG/Katrina Kaif)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: January 7, 2026 17:36:11 IST

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Friday, November 7 last year. The couple took to Instagram to introduce their son, revealing they have named him Vihaan Kaushal.

Sharing the heartwarming post, they called him “Our Ray of Light”, adding, “Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words.”

The name Vihaan is of Sanskrit origin, meaning dawn, beginning of a new era, or first light of the day, symbolizing hope and new beginnings. The couple’s announcement immediately sparked excitement among fans and Bollywood insiders alike.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Much celebrated marriage

Katrina, 43, and Vick  37, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, attended only by close family and friends. The couple had announced their pregnancy in September 2025, sharing a Polaroid-style Instagram post where Vicky cradled Katrina’s baby bump.



Vicky Kaushal, who rose to fame with his role as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), recently expressed his excitement about fatherhood, saying, “Just being a dad.

Really looking forward to it. I think it’s a huge blessing and exciting times.” His brother, actor Sunny Kaushal, also shared the family’s joy, saying everyone is thrilled yet curious about the journey ahead.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in the crime thriller Merry Christmas, while Vicky Kaushal’s most recent film, the period drama Chhaava, emerged as one of 2025’s highest-earning films. Sources report that Katrina plans to take a long maternity break, focusing on being a hands-on mother.

Fans can now celebrate the arrival of Vihaan Kaushal, a name that perfectly captures the couple’s joy, hope, and new beginnings in their lives.

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 5:33 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: home-hero-pos-14katrina kaifKatrina Kaif babyVicky KaushalVihaan Kaushal

