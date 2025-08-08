Kayoze Irani on Ibrahim Ali Khan: ‘He’s Made for the Camera’

When you grow up in the shadow of two major Bollywood stars, it’s easy for people to assume everything’s been handed to you. But according to director Kayoze Irani, Ibrahim Ali Khan is doing the exact opposite and he’s doing it with grace.

Ibrahim came to work, not pose for the camera

“Ibrahim is made for the camera. He’s bloody handsome, yes, but there’s more to him than just the face,” Kayoze shared, speaking about casting the young actor in Sarzameen, his debut film. And this isn’t some half-hearted praise. You can hear the real admiration in his words not just for Ibrahim’s looks, but for the way he works.

#IbrahimAliKhan has always had a strong face card, but this is the first time he actually impresses you . #Sarzameen pic.twitter.com/LRYeHWCh6L — Apoorva (@sickhomieee) July 7, 2025

“He showed up, stayed grounded, took direction, and really gave himself to the process. No attitude, no airs. Just focus,” Kayoze said. In an industry where ego often walks into the room before talent does, that kind of attitude is refreshing.

Ibrahim is not riding the Khan name, he’s earning it

Sarzameen, backed by Dharma Productions, isn’t just a flashy launchpad. It’s a story-driven film, and Kayoze was clear that whoever played the lead needed more than just a famous last name. What Ibrahim brought, apparently, was heart.

There’s always pressure when you’re entering an industry your parents already rule. But from what Kayoze’s saying, Ibrahim isn’t trying to imitate anyone he’s figuring out who he is, one scene at a time.

So yeah, the guy’s got a strong jawline and great genes. But if Sarzameen delivers the way it’s shaping up to, Ibrahim Ali Khan might just prove he’s not here to ride coattails he’s here to earn it.

