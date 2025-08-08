LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Kayoze Irani on Ibrahim Ali Khan: ‘He’s Made for the Camera’

Kayoze Irani on Ibrahim Ali Khan: ‘He’s Made for the Camera’

In his debut film Sarzameen, Ibrahim Ali Khan impresses director Kayoze Irani with his dedication, charm, and humility. Far from relying on his famous lineage, Ibrahim shows he’s here to work and he’s got the talent to back it up.

Ibrahim Ali Khan impresses director Kayoze Irani
Ibrahim Ali Khan impresses director Kayoze Irani

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 8, 2025 18:19:31 IST

When you grow up in the shadow of two major Bollywood stars, it’s easy for people to assume everything’s been handed to you. But according to director Kayoze Irani, Ibrahim Ali Khan is doing the exact opposite  and he’s doing it with grace.

Ibrahim came to work, not pose for the camera

“Ibrahim is made for the camera. He’s bloody handsome, yes, but there’s more to him than just the face,” Kayoze shared, speaking about casting the young actor in Sarzameen, his debut film. And this isn’t some half-hearted praise. You can hear the real admiration in his words  not just for Ibrahim’s looks, but for the way he works.

“He showed up, stayed grounded, took direction, and really gave himself to the process. No attitude, no airs. Just focus,” Kayoze said. In an industry where ego often walks into the room before talent does, that kind of attitude is refreshing.

Ibrahim is not riding the Khan name, he’s earning it

Sarzameen, backed by Dharma Productions, isn’t just a flashy launchpad. It’s a story-driven film, and Kayoze was clear that whoever played the lead needed more than just a famous last name. What Ibrahim brought, apparently, was heart.

There’s always pressure when you’re entering an industry your parents already rule. But from what Kayoze’s saying, Ibrahim isn’t trying to imitate anyone  he’s figuring out who he is, one scene at a time.

So yeah, the guy’s got a strong jawline and great genes. But if Sarzameen delivers the way it’s shaping up to, Ibrahim Ali Khan might just prove he’s not here to ride coattails  he’s here to earn it.

Also Read: Sarzameen Teaser: Ibrahim Ali Khan Gets His First Negative Role, Kajol And Prithviraj Sukumaran Leave Internet Impressed

RELATED News

Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!
Chanel Store That Denied Jennifer Lopez Has A History Of Rude Service Sparking Outrage
Salman Khan And Sooraj Barjatya Reunite: Is Bollywood About To Witness Their Biggest Comeback Yet?
Kannada Star Dhruva Sarja Accused Of Rs 9.58 Crore Fraud, Legal Battle With Director Raghvendra Hegde

LATEST NEWS

Project Mann: Mental Health Support Provided To Over 75,000 Personnel By CISF’s Project
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties
US Military Planning To Fire Missiles At Elon Musk’s Cybertrucks? Know Why
Delhi Rain: Seven Killed In Wall Collapse Including Two Children
Kannada Star Dhruva Sarja Accused Of Rs 9.58 Crore Fraud, Legal Battle With Director Raghvendra Hegde
What Happens When You Drink Beetroot Juice Every Morning for a Month?
Kayoze Irani on Ibrahim Ali Khan: ‘He’s Made for the Camera’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kayoze Irani on Ibrahim Ali Khan: ‘He’s Made for the Camera’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kayoze Irani on Ibrahim Ali Khan: ‘He’s Made for the Camera’
Kayoze Irani on Ibrahim Ali Khan: ‘He’s Made for the Camera’
Kayoze Irani on Ibrahim Ali Khan: ‘He’s Made for the Camera’
Kayoze Irani on Ibrahim Ali Khan: ‘He’s Made for the Camera’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?