Home > Entertainment > Kendall Jenner Responds to Rumours About Her Sexuality, Clears Up Speculation

Kendall Jenner Responds to Rumours About Her Sexuality, Clears Up Speculation

Kendall Jenner addresses long-running sexuality rumours on a podcast, firmly denying claims she is secretly gay. Calling the speculation “mean,” the model stresses she would be open if true and criticises online narratives.

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 10, 2026 01:39:45 IST

Kendall Jenner did not take it lightly when she discussed her sexuality, which has been the subject of speculation for a long time on the Internet, in the episode of the “In Your Dreams” podcast on January 9, 2026, and emphatically rejected the rumours that she is gay. The 30-year-old model was tired of the “mean” attitude of the public and made it clear that she would be open about her sexuality if it were indeed the case.​

Rumours’ Origin

For a long time, speculation has been going on, and it has been further fueled by Jenner’s relationships with men like Bad Bunny, Devin Booker, and Harry Styles, who were the opposite of the perceived ambiguity regarding her private dating life. The online community nicknamed her a closet lesbian or bisexual, while some even said that she is hiding her sexuality to safeguard the Kardashian-Jenner empire. ​

Podcast Revelation

“I think there’s this whole narrative that I’m hiding this thing,” Jenner stated to the host Owen Thiele while denying the theories about the business being harmed as “the f***ed up” things. She went on to say: “So, to put it simply, as of today, I am not. I don’t think I will be, but I am not closing doors to life experiences.” Jenner also said that she would “be out” because of the self-clarity and lamented the unwelcoming attitude: “It’s very mean… ‘What the f**k are you doing?'”​

 

Public Reaction

Fans were really impressed by her frankness; in fact, social media was quick to describe the Kardashians’ and Jenner’s new plain and honest responses as the most refreshing ones in their public life. Since her break-up with Bad Bunny in 2023, Jenner has not been in a relationship, and despite her privacy preference, she took this opportunity to make people understand the psychological burden that comes with the rumours being spread like fire. 

 

Broader Context

The things she said are part of her family’s openness; Sister Caitlyn Jenner is a transgender, but family boundaries are still there in the limelight. Jenner also brought up the topic of plastic surgery rumours and, without going into specifics, raised the issue of women’s right to choose regarding their bodies and the point of making choices not to be girls anymore.

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 1:39 AM IST
