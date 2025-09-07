Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls Mammootty a "cultural icon" as actor celebrates his 74th birthday today

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 7 (ANI): The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, extended his birthday wishes for Mammootty as the actor turns 74 today.

Taking to his X handle, Kerala CM Pinrayi Vijayan called Mammootty a “cultural icon” of India while extending his birthday wishes for the actor.

“Warm birthday wishes to @mammukka. As an artist and cultural icon, he holds a special place in our hearts. Wishing him good health and long life to continue enthralling us with his stellar performances,” wrote Pinarayi Vijayan.

Along with the Kerala CM, the Malayalam film fraternity also poured their heartfelt wishes for the actor as he turned 74 years old today.

Prior to all birthday wishes, the actor Mammootty took to his Instagram handle to express his gratitude for the love received from his fans and the Almighty.

He shared a photo in which he was seen standing beside a car at the riverside. Wearing a shirt and a lungi, the actor seems to be enjoying the scenic view, as seen in the photo.

While sharing the picture, the actor wrote, “Love and Thanks to All and The Almighty.”

From one superstar to another, Mohanlal also shared a heartfelt wish to Mammootty on his 74th birthday. The actor shared a photo with Mammotty, which features the duo sitting on a couch, signifying their brotherhood.

“Happy Birthday Dear Ichakka,” wrote Mohanlal on his X handle.

The ‘Premam’ fame actor Nivin Pauly also shared a heartfelt birthday wish for the actor on Sunday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nivin Pauly shared a photo of Mammootty, who is looking stylish in white trousers and a shirt as he poses.

“Happy Birthday my dearest Mammukka,” wrote Nivin Pauly on his Instagram story.

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a monochrome photo of the superstar, wishing him a “happy birthday”. He shared the photo and birthday wish on his Instagram handle today.

In over four decades of his career, Mammootty has earned numerous accolades, including three National Awards.

The actor is known for films including Ahimsa, Sandhyakku Virinja Poovu, Karutha Pakshikal, Bramayugam, Kannur Squad and others. (ANI)

