Khiladi Reunites With Anari! Akshay Kumar To Work With Saif Ali Khan After 18 Years For Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan

The duo of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are all set to show their magic once again on the silver screen where they had not done a film together in the last 18 years. The two veteran actors who have produced us timeless hits including, Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Tu Chor Main Sipahi are back teaming up for the new movie of Priyadarshan, which is yet to be named officially as Haiwaan, as it is said.

The anticipation by the fans is imminent as they look forward to the merger of these two giants of capability. A video purportedly of the muhurat shot of the film circulated online that has created massive buzz around this movie.

Hum sab hi hain thode se shaitaan…

Koi upar se Saint, koi andar se Haiwaan :))

Starting the shoot for #Haiwaan today with my absolute favourite captain of the ship, @priyadarshandir Sir. Great to be working with Saif after nearly 18 years. Let’s get the haiwaniyat rolling!! pic.twitter.com/fp8kCZz8Wy — Jolly Mishra – Asli Jolly from Kanpur (@akshaykumar) August 23, 2025







On-Screen Chemistry Revisited

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan have a superb screen chemistry and this works in their favor because they are equally opposite personalities. High-octane action, witty banter, and foot-tapping music are the hallmarks of their previous collaboration making them a popular jodi of the 90s.

Haiwaan aims to create such chemistry and bring the audience a nostalgic but new experience of the cinema. Industry pundits indicate it will be action- comedy, a genre both actors are good at.

Priyadarshan’s Directorial Vision

A director with impeccable sense of comedy time and with the ability to fit in various genres, Priyadarshan will also enhance the hype of the movie, “Haiwaan”. The director has had a long term and a good association with Akshay Kumar having produced hits like Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

This new association with both Akshay and Saif is likely to be a celluloid delight with humor and other edge of seat elements combined in the Priyadarshan style. The film is said to be put on a massive scale, with the shooting to be done across different places.

