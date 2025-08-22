LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Baaghi 4’s ‘Bahli Sohni’ Drops! Harnaaz Sandhu’s Bollywood Debut Steals Tiger Shroff’s Thunder, Watch Now!

Baaghi 4’s ‘Bahli Sohni’ Drops! Harnaaz Sandhu’s Bollywood Debut Steals Tiger Shroff’s Thunder, Watch Now!

Baaghi 4's song Bahli Sohni has exploded Harnaaz Sandhu's Bollywood debut, garnering some exciting reactions! Along with Tiger Shroff's electrifying moves, the firepower of their chemistry is burning down the house. Is this one of the hottest Bollywood duos yet?

Harnaaz Sandhu and Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 4’s Bahli Sohni
Harnaaz Sandhu and Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 4’s Bahli Sohni

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last updated: August 22, 2025 17:45:12 IST

Baaghi 4 Song Bahli Sohni: Social media and Bollywood is buzzed with the latest drop of Baaghi 4’s second song ‘Bahli Sohni.’ Harnaaz Sandhu’s Bollywood debut has everyone on chokehold, and her chemistry with Tiger Shroff is on fire. With Badshah’s electrifying vocals, high end choreography and tip-toe beats, this songs has everyone on groove. Baaghi 4 is all set to release on September 5, 2025. Watch now!

Harnaaz Sandhu’s Dazzling Bollywood Debut

Baaghi 4 marks the iconicentry of Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021, into Hindi cinema. Even before the release, she has bagged all the compliments and hearts of fans. She has been praised widely for the powerful screen presence by her fans with one saying, “Harnaaz is fire!

From being bullied for her weight gain to now everybody is obsessing over her body. She has proved herself as a heroine, social media hailed her to be “absolutely marvellous” in this vibrant Punjabi-Hindi number. One user commented, “Can’t believe this is Harnaaz’s first movie! She looks so natural in front of the camera, truly born for it. She’s going to be a great actress!”

Baaghi 4 has been directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala is painting Harnaaz as the new bold face of Bollywood ready for high-end action scrutiny.

Tiger Shroff’s Signature Moves Light Up the Screen

Tiger Shroff has once again delivered in Bahli Sohni with his jaw-dropping stunts and stunning dancing. Choreographed by Farah Khan, the song seals Tiger’s signature acrobatics with fans dubbing his moves “next level.”

The flood of social media praise has one user gushing, “Tiger will rule Bollywood!” Composed by Mani Moudgill and Badshah and sung by Nikhita Gandhi, the song raises Tiger’s star power, making Bahli Sohni a serious contender to be a chartbuster. 

Social Media Bursts with Excitement

Bahli Sohni’s release sent social media into a frenzy with fans going gaga over the songs magnetic energy and Harnaaz-Tifers hardcore chemistry. Comments like “This combo is fire! Tiger, Harnaaz & Badshah together , full on dhamaka”  and “Bro! Harnaaz’s screen presence is so powerful. I couldn’t take my eyes off of her.. tiger looked just another performer in front of a star” bear testament to that. 

The song has brought a new pick to play on loop with brilliant cinematography and tiger’s classic hook-steps. So have you added it in your playlist yet?

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Aims To Go Global: Producer Says The Epic Saga Will Be A Failure If Western Audiences Won’t Embrace It

Tags: Baaghi 4HARNAAZ SINDHUtiger shroff

RELATED News

Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
Daisy Shah Recalls Her Toxic Ex-Lover Getting Mad Over Working With Men: ‘When The Same Thing Happened To Him…’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down
‘Change Behind The Bushes’: Karisma Kapoor’s Candid Look At Vintage Bollywood
This Actress Lives in a Chawl Even After Marrying Husband With Net Worth of Rs 10000 Crore

LATEST NEWS

SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Calls Gaza Famine Declaration ‘Outright Lie’: ‘Modern Blood Libel’
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Zelenskyy Holds Discussion With Netherlands PM Over Security Arrangements from US-European Allies
Gaza City Faces Famine and Violence as Israeli Military Strikes and Gunfire Kill 33
John Cena’s Social Media Mystery, Interpreting Lionel Messi’s Post Prior To The Final Game
Baaghi 4’s ‘Bahli Sohni’ Drops! Harnaaz Sandhu’s Bollywood Debut Steals Tiger Shroff’s Thunder, Watch Now!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Baaghi 4’s ‘Bahli Sohni’ Drops! Harnaaz Sandhu’s Bollywood Debut Steals Tiger Shroff’s Thunder, Watch Now!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Baaghi 4’s ‘Bahli Sohni’ Drops! Harnaaz Sandhu’s Bollywood Debut Steals Tiger Shroff’s Thunder, Watch Now!
Baaghi 4’s ‘Bahli Sohni’ Drops! Harnaaz Sandhu’s Bollywood Debut Steals Tiger Shroff’s Thunder, Watch Now!
Baaghi 4’s ‘Bahli Sohni’ Drops! Harnaaz Sandhu’s Bollywood Debut Steals Tiger Shroff’s Thunder, Watch Now!
Baaghi 4’s ‘Bahli Sohni’ Drops! Harnaaz Sandhu’s Bollywood Debut Steals Tiger Shroff’s Thunder, Watch Now!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?