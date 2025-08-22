Baaghi 4’s ‘Bahli Sohni’ Drops! Harnaaz Sandhu’s Bollywood Debut Steals Tiger Shroff’s Thunder, Watch Now!

Baaghi 4 Song Bahli Sohni: Social media and Bollywood is buzzed with the latest drop of Baaghi 4’s second song ‘Bahli Sohni.’ Harnaaz Sandhu’s Bollywood debut has everyone on chokehold, and her chemistry with Tiger Shroff is on fire. With Badshah’s electrifying vocals, high end choreography and tip-toe beats, this songs has everyone on groove. Baaghi 4 is all set to release on September 5, 2025. Watch now!

Harnaaz Sandhu’s Dazzling Bollywood Debut

Baaghi 4 marks the iconicentry of Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021, into Hindi cinema. Even before the release, she has bagged all the compliments and hearts of fans. She has been praised widely for the powerful screen presence by her fans with one saying, “Harnaaz is fire!

From being bullied for her weight gain to now everybody is obsessing over her body. She has proved herself as a heroine, social media hailed her to be “absolutely marvellous” in this vibrant Punjabi-Hindi number. One user commented, “Can’t believe this is Harnaaz’s first movie! She looks so natural in front of the camera, truly born for it. She’s going to be a great actress!”

Baaghi 4 has been directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala is painting Harnaaz as the new bold face of Bollywood ready for high-end action scrutiny.

Tiger Shroff’s Signature Moves Light Up the Screen

Tiger Shroff has once again delivered in Bahli Sohni with his jaw-dropping stunts and stunning dancing. Choreographed by Farah Khan, the song seals Tiger’s signature acrobatics with fans dubbing his moves “next level.”

The flood of social media praise has one user gushing, “Tiger will rule Bollywood!” Composed by Mani Moudgill and Badshah and sung by Nikhita Gandhi, the song raises Tiger’s star power, making Bahli Sohni a serious contender to be a chartbuster.

Social Media Bursts with Excitement

Bahli Sohni’s release sent social media into a frenzy with fans going gaga over the songs magnetic energy and Harnaaz-Tifers hardcore chemistry. Comments like “This combo is fire! Tiger, Harnaaz & Badshah together , full on dhamaka” and “Bro! Harnaaz’s screen presence is so powerful. I couldn’t take my eyes off of her.. tiger looked just another performer in front of a star” bear testament to that.

The song has brought a new pick to play on loop with brilliant cinematography and tiger’s classic hook-steps. So have you added it in your playlist yet?

