LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Aims To Go Global: Producer Says The Epic Saga Will Be A Failure If Western Audiences Won’t Embrace It

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Aims To Go Global: Producer Says The Epic Saga Will Be A Failure If Western Audiences Won’t Embrace It

“Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana aims to redefine Indian cinema globally. Producer Namit Malhotra says the film’s success depends on Western audiences embracing it, comparing its ambition to global epics like Avatar. With A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer on board, Ramayana seeks to put Indian storytelling on the world map

Ramayana sets global bar success hinges on Western embrace.
Ramayana sets global bar success hinges on Western embrace.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 22, 2025 13:57:25 IST

With the kind of buzz all around the film fraternity, the producer of Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor has come forward to declare that the success of the film now depends on how it plays out in the West. And my co-writer is Namit Malhotra, who has to his credit the visual effects of such high-end Hollywood movies as Spider Man and Monster, so it is not the usual Bollywood blockbuster.

His aim to cross the boundaries of culture and put the Indian epic in the world cinematic map comparing its ambition to works of Hollywood giants such as Avatar and of Christopher Nolan. This is an audacious statement that changes the bottom line of success of desi movie into one that considers the broad applicability as a success factor rather than its domestic box-office sales figures

Ramayana Global Cinematic Vision

The producer side of it is motivated by the urge to present Indian storytelling on a scale that is rivaled with the world best, in terms of technology used. He has explained that the previous Indian movies to gain international clout tended to popularize films depicting poverty and/or strife and he is hoping to rectify that idea.

By transforming the eternal saga of the Ramayana, Ram Rath String is expected to take the spiritual and cultural pride of the nation to a bigger platform of the world. The movie is not created to satisfy the Indian population; however, to appeal to the global audience, irrespective of their culture or religion.

Ramayana Stakes of Storytelling

The high budget and huge expectations put by the producer on the creative team (led by director Nitesh Tiwari) with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram is a huge burden. With a combined budget of ₹4,000 crore, it is supported by Namit Malhotra of Prime Focus studios, the two-part epic. The film is ambitious in its global reach with the unheard-of co-operation between Indian and international talent such as music performed by A. R. Rahman and Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer. When Namit says that he personally cannot afford the negative reception in the west this goes to show the extent of the risk and reward in this situation. 

It is establishing a new standard in the Indian cinema industry whereby the aim of the Indian cinema is not simply to entertain all the people in the country, but to establish a niche among world greatest cinematographic epics. It is a risk on the export of a cultural product, and it is hoped that the international markets will relate to the same themes of good- evil and sacrifice.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan’s Slate Pairs Him with Directors Anurag Basu, Sameer Vidwans and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba Across Distinct Genres

Tags: Ramayana worldwide releaseranbir kapoorRanbir Kapoor ramayana

RELATED News

Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
Daisy Shah Recalls Her Toxic Ex-Lover Getting Mad Over Working With Men: ‘When The Same Thing Happened To Him…’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down

LATEST NEWS

Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Calls Gaza Famine Declaration ‘Outright Lie’: ‘Modern Blood Libel’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It
Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Aims To Go Global: Producer Says The Epic Saga Will Be A Failure If Western Audiences Won’t Embrace It

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Aims To Go Global: Producer Says The Epic Saga Will Be A Failure If Western Audiences Won’t Embrace It

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Aims To Go Global: Producer Says The Epic Saga Will Be A Failure If Western Audiences Won’t Embrace It
Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Aims To Go Global: Producer Says The Epic Saga Will Be A Failure If Western Audiences Won’t Embrace It
Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Aims To Go Global: Producer Says The Epic Saga Will Be A Failure If Western Audiences Won’t Embrace It
Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Aims To Go Global: Producer Says The Epic Saga Will Be A Failure If Western Audiences Won’t Embrace It

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?