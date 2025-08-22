With the kind of buzz all around the film fraternity, the producer of Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor has come forward to declare that the success of the film now depends on how it plays out in the West. And my co-writer is Namit Malhotra, who has to his credit the visual effects of such high-end Hollywood movies as Spider Man and Monster, so it is not the usual Bollywood blockbuster.

His aim to cross the boundaries of culture and put the Indian epic in the world cinematic map comparing its ambition to works of Hollywood giants such as Avatar and of Christopher Nolan. This is an audacious statement that changes the bottom line of success of desi movie into one that considers the broad applicability as a success factor rather than its domestic box-office sales figures

Ramayana Global Cinematic Vision

The producer side of it is motivated by the urge to present Indian storytelling on a scale that is rivaled with the world best, in terms of technology used. He has explained that the previous Indian movies to gain international clout tended to popularize films depicting poverty and/or strife and he is hoping to rectify that idea.

By transforming the eternal saga of the Ramayana, Ram Rath String is expected to take the spiritual and cultural pride of the nation to a bigger platform of the world. The movie is not created to satisfy the Indian population; however, to appeal to the global audience, irrespective of their culture or religion.

Ramayana Stakes of Storytelling

The high budget and huge expectations put by the producer on the creative team (led by director Nitesh Tiwari) with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram is a huge burden. With a combined budget of ₹4,000 crore, it is supported by Namit Malhotra of Prime Focus studios, the two-part epic. The film is ambitious in its global reach with the unheard-of co-operation between Indian and international talent such as music performed by A. R. Rahman and Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer. When Namit says that he personally cannot afford the negative reception in the west this goes to show the extent of the risk and reward in this situation.

It is establishing a new standard in the Indian cinema industry whereby the aim of the Indian cinema is not simply to entertain all the people in the country, but to establish a niche among world greatest cinematographic epics. It is a risk on the export of a cultural product, and it is hoped that the international markets will relate to the same themes of good- evil and sacrifice.

