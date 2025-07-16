Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Welcome Baby Girl, Share Heartfelt Post On Instagram

Bollywood power couple, Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani welcomed their first child, a baby girl , shared a joyful post on Instagram The news has created a whirlwind of euphoria over social media, as the new parents received tons of love and congratulations from their fans.

The child was said to have been born at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, with both mother and daughter in good health.

Sidharth And Kiara’s Heartwarming Announcement

The couple has officially announced the arrival of their baby girl on Instagram, a post with the text, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed, we are blessed with a baby girl.”

From Shershaah co-stars to parents, Shershaah co-stars Siddharth and Kiara won hearts, with fans congratulating them on this happy news.

Fans Welcome the ‘Girl Dad’ Moment

The arrival of the baby girl has triggered a wave of love on social media, with fans writing as fans welcomed Siddharth’s having expressed a desire to be a “girl dad,” something he told his mother, Rimma Malhotra. Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, co-stars and parents-to-daughters in the couple’s Student of the Year, also brought Siddharth aboard the “girl club.”

Siddharth’s forthcoming film Param Sundari and Kiara’s character in War 2 keep them under media radar but their new identity as parents is their most emotional one yet.

