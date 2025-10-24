LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Kim Kardashian reveals brain aneurysm diagnosis, US media reports

Kim Kardashian reveals brain aneurysm diagnosis, US media reports

Kim Kardashian reveals brain aneurysm diagnosis, US media reports
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 24, 2025 10:42:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kim Kardashian reveals brain aneurysm diagnosis, US media reports

(Reuters) -American media personality Kim Kardashian said she had been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm, U.S. media outlets reported on Thursday. Kardashian revealed her diagnosis during a teaser for the seventh season of her reality show, “The Kardashians,” which premiered on Hulu, the reports said. It was not clear whether Kardashian was experiencing symptoms or not, they said. Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports. Kardashian’s agent, public relations representative and attorney did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. Earlier this year, she gave evidence in the trial of a gang called the "grandpa robbers", who were accused of stealing jewellery worth millions of euros from her at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week in 2016. (Reporting by Mihika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 10:42 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 3 Box Office Collection: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa Starrer Roars Past Rs 20 Cr Mark!

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 3: Dinesh Vijan’s MHCU Film Faces 47% Drop Yet Storms Past Rs 50 Crore Mark

Writers Guild plans to oppose Paramount-Warner Bros merger, Bloomberg News reports

Prabhas’ Birthday Surprise: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Releases First Audio Teaser Of His Upcoming Movie ‘Spirit’

Pawan Kalyan’s ‘They Call Him OG’ Hits This OTT Platform: When And Where To Watch

LATEST NEWS

Dodgers LHP Alex Vesia away from team to attend personal matter

Who Is Changpeng Zhao? Why Trump Pardoned The Binance Founder, What Was His Crime And What It Means For Crypto In US

UPDATE 6-NBA Standings

Kim Kardashian reveals brain aneurysm diagnosis, US media reports

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (24-10-2025) LIVE: 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Black Mold Found In Sanitary Pads: Viral Video Sparks Global Health Scare, Watch

Piyush Pandey Dies At 70, Advertising World Mourns The Loss

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (24.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Morning Bid: Spotlight on CPI before APEC whirlwind

BRIEF-X4 Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing Of $135 Million Underwritten Public Offering At $2.90 Per Share

Kim Kardashian reveals brain aneurysm diagnosis, US media reports

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kim Kardashian reveals brain aneurysm diagnosis, US media reports

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kim Kardashian reveals brain aneurysm diagnosis, US media reports
Kim Kardashian reveals brain aneurysm diagnosis, US media reports
Kim Kardashian reveals brain aneurysm diagnosis, US media reports
Kim Kardashian reveals brain aneurysm diagnosis, US media reports

QUICK LINKS