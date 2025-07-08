LIVE TV
Kingdom Actor Vijay Deverakonda Opens Up on Starkid Privilege in the Film Industry: “I Know an Actor Whose Father Is Influential”

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 15:51:16 IST

 Actor Vijay Devarakonda while promoting his film Kingdom once again spoke candidly and openly about the controversial topic of nepotism in the Indian film business. Famous for his modest upbringing and self-made profession, Vijay wasn’t holding back when he compared his path to that of famous children who have more access to opportunities because of their family’s heritage. Discussions concerning industry privilege and its impact on aspiring performers were sparked by his remarks.

“I know another actor who has a powerful father. Without trying out, he was cast in four big-budget films. Devarakonda said in a recent interview, “I had to try out for my first role, and I waited for a callback for months.” Not everyone has the same route to success, especially for those without a godfather in the industry, the actor, who rose to fame with his first film Arjun Reddy, emphasized.

Star kid Privilege vs. Outsider Struggles

Vijay Devarakonda, who entered the industry without any connections, highlighted the unspoken advantages star kids hold. “If you’re born into a film family, you don’t need to struggle the same way. There’s a safety net, even if your films fail,” he stated. Contrasting that, he pointed out that one flop for an outsider could mean years of delay or even the end of their career.

He gave examples from real life when Star kids easily got brand deals and leading roles, but he did not name any specific people. “They have their next endeavor planned, even if they don’t do well. That was not a luxury for someone like me,” Vijay added.

Actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Kangana Ranaut have previously raised awareness of the same problem. Vijay’s remarks have fueled the flames, particularly considering that they were made by a South Indian personality who is now widely recognized in the country.

Clarity on Career Growth

Vijay also talked about how his experience strengthened his determination and awareness of reality. “You value it more when you earn it yourself,” he remarked. Although skill always comes through in the end, he thinks that outsiders have an unavoidable challenge.

Big Hits like Dear Comrade, Liger and Geetha Govindam by Vijay have become the face to reckon with despite these setbacks. He is still very much a champion of self-made talent and encourages any emerging artist to keep that fire in their belly and not let the politics of the business get to them.

Vijay Devarakonda’s brave stand on Indian cinema’s nepotism debate isn’t just a personal story, but a reflection of the injustice that is still prevalent in the industry.

Tags: Nepotism in BollywoodStarkid PrivilegeVijay Deverakonda Kingdom

