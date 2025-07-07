LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor
Home > Entertainment > Is Ranbir Kapoor Charging Rs 150Cr For Ramayana Part I & II? Sai Pallavi’s Fee Is Nowhere Close To The Bollywood Star

Is Ranbir Kapoor Charging Rs 150Cr For Ramayana Part I & II? Sai Pallavi’s Fee Is Nowhere Close To The Bollywood Star

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana teases Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Tipped as India’s costliest film at Rs 835 crore, insiders suggest a real budget of Rs 500-550 crore. Ranbir reportedly earns Rs 150 crore for the two-part epic.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in a leaked still from Ramayana
Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in a leaked still from Ramayana

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 01:17:18 IST

The first real peek at Ramayana is finally out. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash taking on the role of Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

For now, the visuals are under wraps—what’s been released is just some artwork and a quick intro to the world the filmmakers are building.

Is Ranbir Kapoor Charging Rs 150Cr For Ramayana Part I & II?

You do get a brief look at Ranbir and Yash as Ram and Ravana. Honestly, from this early tease alone, it feels like Ramayana could seriously shake things up in Indian cinema.

Word on the street is Ranbir Kapoor’s getting paid a whopping Rs 150 crore for both parts (that’s 75 crore per film), and Sai Pallavi is reportedly pocketing 12 crore.

What Is Ramayan’s Budget? 

Now, the budget talk. Bollywood Hungama claims Ramayana is set to become the most expensive Indian film ever, with a budget of Rs 835 crore. They’re talking about 600 days just for post-production, which is wild and says a lot about how ambitious the visuals are. 

But here’s where it gets messy—another report (from The Siasat Daily) says these sky-high numbers might be getting tossed around just to build hype.

An insider says the real budget is more like Rs 500-550 crore. Anything more could be a disaster for the producers. They want the grandest take on Ramayana possible, but they’re not about to risk sinking the project with an impossible budget.

So, they’re aiming high, but not so high that it all crashes down. 

ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan’s Wife Caught Him With Rekha in a Hotel Room? What Was The Controversy?

Tags: latest bollywood newsramayana cast feesranbir kapoorsai pallavi

More News

Why Are Ben Shelton Fans Worried About the Red Scars on His Body As He Reaches His First Wimbledon Quarterfinal?
Donald Trump ‘Closely Monitoring’ BRICS Summit, Warns Of 10% Tariff, Says White House
Modi Govt To Invest ₹5,000 Crore To Boost Northeast Waterways, Says Sarbananda Sonowal
What is Kevin Love’s Net Worth? Miami Heat Star Shares A Crytpic Post After Getting Traded To Utah Jazz
Why Was Whitney Purvis Arrested? 16 And Pregnant Star In Legal Trouble One Month After Son’s Death
Bihar Mob Kills, Burns Five Family Members Over Witchcraft Rumours In Purnea
China Used Its Embassies To Spread Lies About Rafale’s Performance: Report
Is Ranbir Kapoor Charging Rs 150Cr For Ramayana Part I & II? Sai Pallavi’s Fee Is Nowhere Close To The Bollywood Star
Virat Kohli Refers To Novak Djokovic As A ‘Gladiator’ As The Star Enters The Wimbledon Final 8
Texas Floods: New Jersey Coast Guard Swimmer Rescues Around 200, Including Dozens Of Children

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?