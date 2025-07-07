Is Ranbir Kapoor Charging Rs 150Cr For Ramayana Part I & II? Sai Pallavi’s Fee Is Nowhere Close To The Bollywood Star

The first real peek at Ramayana is finally out. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash taking on the role of Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

For now, the visuals are under wraps—what’s been released is just some artwork and a quick intro to the world the filmmakers are building.

Is Ranbir Kapoor Charging Rs 150Cr For Ramayana Part I & II?

You do get a brief look at Ranbir and Yash as Ram and Ravana. Honestly, from this early tease alone, it feels like Ramayana could seriously shake things up in Indian cinema.

Word on the street is Ranbir Kapoor’s getting paid a whopping Rs 150 crore for both parts (that’s 75 crore per film), and Sai Pallavi is reportedly pocketing 12 crore.

What Is Ramayan’s Budget?

Now, the budget talk. Bollywood Hungama claims Ramayana is set to become the most expensive Indian film ever, with a budget of Rs 835 crore. They’re talking about 600 days just for post-production, which is wild and says a lot about how ambitious the visuals are.

But here’s where it gets messy—another report (from The Siasat Daily) says these sky-high numbers might be getting tossed around just to build hype.

An insider says the real budget is more like Rs 500-550 crore. Anything more could be a disaster for the producers. They want the grandest take on Ramayana possible, but they’re not about to risk sinking the project with an impossible budget.

So, they’re aiming high, but not so high that it all crashes down.

