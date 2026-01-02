LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Switzerland explosion Blinkit nyc mayor ali khamenei bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Switzerland explosion Blinkit nyc mayor ali khamenei bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Switzerland explosion Blinkit nyc mayor ali khamenei bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Switzerland explosion Blinkit nyc mayor ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Switzerland explosion Blinkit nyc mayor ali khamenei bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Switzerland explosion Blinkit nyc mayor ali khamenei bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Switzerland explosion Blinkit nyc mayor ali khamenei bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Switzerland explosion Blinkit nyc mayor ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Kirti Kulhari Makes Relationship Official With ‘Four More Shots Please’ Co-Star Rajeev Siddhartha | Check Their Mushy Video

Kirti Kulhari Makes Relationship Official With ‘Four More Shots Please’ Co-Star Rajeev Siddhartha | Check Their Mushy Video

Kirti Kulhari: Actor Kirti Kulhari rang in the New Year by making her relationship official on social media. On January 2, 2026, the Four More Shots Please! star shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, confirming that she is dating her co-star Rajeev Siddhartha. The announcement was accompanied by a reel featuring candid moments from the couple’s time together.

Kirti Kulhari Makes Relationship Official With 'Four More Shots Please' Co-Star Rajeev Siddhartha | Check Their Mushy Video (Pic Credits: Social Media)
Kirti Kulhari Makes Relationship Official With 'Four More Shots Please' Co-Star Rajeev Siddhartha | Check Their Mushy Video (Pic Credits: Social Media)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 2, 2026 14:13:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kirti Kulhari Makes Relationship Official With ‘Four More Shots Please’ Co-Star Rajeev Siddhartha | Check Their Mushy Video

Kirti Kulhari: Actor Kirti Kulhari rang in the New Year by making her relationship official on social media. On January 2, 2026, the Four More Shots Please! star shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, confirming that she is dating her co-star Rajeev Siddhartha. The announcement was accompanied by a reel featuring candid moments from the couple’s time together.

You Might Be Interested In

Instagram Post Marks Relationship Reveal

Kirti posted a montage of cosy pictures, including a car selfie, an elevator snapshot and a tender moment where she is seen kissing Rajeev on the head. The reel ended with a heart-and-arrow doodle drawn on a window.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “A picture is worth a thousand words…”, along with a heart emoji, wishing followers a happy New Year 2026.

You Might Be Interested In
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kirti Kulhari (@iamkirtikulhari)

Fans And Industry Friends React

The post quickly drew warm reactions from fans and colleagues. Four More Shots Please! co-star Maanvi Gagroo commented, “Happy New Year, lovelies,” while fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Several users made playful references to the actors’ on-screen characters, with comments like “Anjana and Mihir in a parallel universe” and “New couple in town.” Many praised the pair, calling them “adorable” and wishing them happiness.

Kirti Kulhari’s Past And Dating Buzz

Kirti Kulhari had earlier announced her separation from husband Saahil Sehgal in 2021, after five years of marriage. At the time, she shared a note on Instagram stating that the decision was personal and that she was in a good place.

Speculation about her relationship with Rajeev Siddhartha began last year after the two were seen together in multiple social media posts. The New Year announcement has now put an end to the rumours, with the actor confirming the relationship publicly.

ALSO READ: Who Is Tommy Lee Jones’s Daughter Victoria? 34, Found Dead In San Francisco Hotel; Cause Of Death Under Investigation

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 2:13 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Bollywood newsentertainment updateFour More ShotsKirti KulhariKirti Kulhari Makes Relationship Official With Rajeev Siddhartharajeev siddhartha

RELATED News

Who Is Tommy Lee Jones’s Daughter Victoria? 34, Found Dead In San Francisco Hotel; Cause Of Death Under Investigation

‘Ikkis’ Day 1 Box Office Collection: Agastya Nanda-Dharmendra Drama Opens At Rs 7 Crore, Beats Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Trails Dhurandhar

Will Smith Sued: Who Is Brian King Joseph, The Violinist Accusing The Actor Of Sexual Harassment And Grooming?

How Much Did Prabhas Charge For Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit? Baahubali Star Pocketed 25 Times More Than Triptii Dimri, Check Cast Fees Here

THIS Malaysian Actress Was Offered Rs 11 Lakh Monthly Allowance And Luxurious Properties To Become VVIP Datuk’s 3rd Wife, Here’s What She Immediately Did

LATEST NEWS

Virat Kohli Fangirl Vaishnavi Sharma Emerges As India Women’s New Spin Hope: All You Need To Know

Bangladesh Runs Out Of Condoms, Pakistan Can’t Afford Birth Control, Now China Hikes 13% Tax On Contraceptives – What’s Happening In India’s Neighborhood?

Who Is Edward Nathan Varghese? IIT-Hyderabad Student Lands With This Hefty Package, Highest In Institute’s History | Here’s What We Know

Will Mohammed Shami Make A Return To Indian Team For New Zealand ODI Series After Strong Performance In Vijay Hazare Trophy?

How to Communicate Effectively with Your Partner: Tips from Relationship Experts

Golden Visas For Indians In 2026: UAE, Portugal, Greece, Or Canada – Which Country Fits Your Dream Lifestyle?

How to Achieve Glass Skin with Natural Skincare Ingredients: The Complete Guide

World Introvert Day 2026: 50+ Thoughtful Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Inspiring Quotes, and Meaningful Status to Celebrate Quiet Strength

Kim Jong Un’s Daughter Ju Ae Makes First Public Visit To Kumsusan Mausoleum; Fuels Succession Buzz

Will SRK’s KKR Suffer A Financial Loss If They Drop Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026 Amid Rising Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh?

Kirti Kulhari Makes Relationship Official With ‘Four More Shots Please’ Co-Star Rajeev Siddhartha | Check Their Mushy Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kirti Kulhari Makes Relationship Official With ‘Four More Shots Please’ Co-Star Rajeev Siddhartha | Check Their Mushy Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kirti Kulhari Makes Relationship Official With ‘Four More Shots Please’ Co-Star Rajeev Siddhartha | Check Their Mushy Video
Kirti Kulhari Makes Relationship Official With ‘Four More Shots Please’ Co-Star Rajeev Siddhartha | Check Their Mushy Video
Kirti Kulhari Makes Relationship Official With ‘Four More Shots Please’ Co-Star Rajeev Siddhartha | Check Their Mushy Video
Kirti Kulhari Makes Relationship Official With ‘Four More Shots Please’ Co-Star Rajeev Siddhartha | Check Their Mushy Video

QUICK LINKS