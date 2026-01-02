Kirti Kulhari Makes Relationship Official With ‘Four More Shots Please’ Co-Star Rajeev Siddhartha | Check Their Mushy Video

Kirti Kulhari: Actor Kirti Kulhari rang in the New Year by making her relationship official on social media. On January 2, 2026, the Four More Shots Please! star shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, confirming that she is dating her co-star Rajeev Siddhartha. The announcement was accompanied by a reel featuring candid moments from the couple’s time together.

Instagram Post Marks Relationship Reveal

Kirti posted a montage of cosy pictures, including a car selfie, an elevator snapshot and a tender moment where she is seen kissing Rajeev on the head. The reel ended with a heart-and-arrow doodle drawn on a window.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “A picture is worth a thousand words…”, along with a heart emoji, wishing followers a happy New Year 2026.

Fans And Industry Friends React

The post quickly drew warm reactions from fans and colleagues. Four More Shots Please! co-star Maanvi Gagroo commented, “Happy New Year, lovelies,” while fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Several users made playful references to the actors’ on-screen characters, with comments like “Anjana and Mihir in a parallel universe” and “New couple in town.” Many praised the pair, calling them “adorable” and wishing them happiness.

Kirti Kulhari’s Past And Dating Buzz

Kirti Kulhari had earlier announced her separation from husband Saahil Sehgal in 2021, after five years of marriage. At the time, she shared a note on Instagram stating that the decision was personal and that she was in a good place.

Speculation about her relationship with Rajeev Siddhartha began last year after the two were seen together in multiple social media posts. The New Year announcement has now put an end to the rumours, with the actor confirming the relationship publicly.

