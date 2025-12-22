Kriti Sanon’s Sister Nupur Sanon Set To Marry An Indian Playback Singer: Who Is He? Here’s The Confirmed Wedding Date

Actress Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon, is all set to tie the knot with popular Indian playback singer Stebin Ben in January 2026. The couple, who have always kept their relationship low-key, have now finalised their wedding plans, confirming the main ceremony date as January 11, 2026, with celebrations spanning three days.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s Wedding Dates Confirmed

Contrary to earlier reports, sources close to the couple have confirmed that the wedding festivities will take place from January 9 to January 11, 2026, with the main wedding ceremony scheduled for January 11 in Udaipur, a city renowned for intimate yet lavish wedding celebrations.

According to the source, “The dates being reported earlier were not accurate. The families have finalised January 11 as the wedding day, with celebrations spread across three days.”

Private Wedding Plans with Close Family and Friends

The wedding will be a private affair, attended only by close friends and family, with minimal presence from the film and music industry. The couple wanted to keep the celebrations personal, prioritizing family and long-time friends over a large industry gathering.

Security arrangements are expected to be extremely tight, ensuring a peaceful and private environment for the couple and their guests.

Reception in Mumbai for Industry Colleagues

While the wedding ceremony will remain intimate, a separate reception is reportedly planned in Mumbai on January 13, 2026, allowing colleagues and friends from the entertainment industry to join in the celebrations.

Stebin Ben Opens Up About His Bond With Nupur Sanon

Earlier, Stebin Ben spoke about his relationship with Nupur, saying, “Nupur and I have an amazing equation. We’re very close. I’ve spent a lot of time with her, and I don’t think I have that kind of bond with anyone else. Who knows what will happen in the future? I’m talking about the present, and right now, I’m not getting any time for a relationship.”

Despite the wedding rumours, the singer has maintained a low profile, focusing on his career while keeping personal matters private.

Who Is Stebin Ben?

Stebin Ben (born March 9, 1993) is a renowned Indian playback and pop singer known for his melodious voice and versatile singing style. He rose to fame with viral hits like Thoda Thoda Pyaar, Sahiba, and Rula Ke Gaya Ishq.

He has collaborated with Bollywood stars such as Sidharth Malhotra, Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Shahid Kapoor, and many others, and worked with music directors like Shreya Ghoshal, Sachin-Jigar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Meet Bros.

Stebin is also a popular live performer, having performed at over 1,000 shows globally, including high-profile weddings and corporate events.

With the wedding officially confirmed, fans of Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are eagerly waiting for glimpses from the celebrations in Udaipur and the star-studded Mumbai reception.

