Kyunki Saas Bhi Fame Smriti Irani’s Shocking Revelation: ‘I Had To Go Back With Hospital Reports,’ Fired After Miscarriage

Smriti Irani, the legendary Tulsi Virani from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has fans in chokehold with her shocking revelations of the telivision industry. The actress turned politician shed light on the dark side of a television star’s reality and shared her heartbreaking moment that stunned the fans.

Smriti Unspoken Suffering during the Shoot .

During the shooting of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Irani endured profound insensitivity following a miscarriage. A fellow actor incorrectly claimed she was fabricating excuses to avoid filming, which compelled her to show hospital documents to producer Ekta Kapoor to validate her distress.

Smriti shared an instance in Raj Shamani’s podcast, “My son was three days old when I came back to the set of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Why? Because everyone wanted to watch a new episode daily at 10:30 pm,” she said. Even after a personal loss, she was still working for her audience, “I continued to work on the show even post a miscarriage,” she shared.

In spite of her bleeding and mourning, she was called back to the set for the 2 p.m. shift, since the show’s unyielding daily timetable provided no break. Her financial difficulties, such as home EMIs, forced her to conform, emphasizing the ruthless expectations of the industry during the early 2000s.

Fired on the Day of Delivery

The shocks didn’t end there. While hosting Kuch Dil Se on SAB TV, Irani worked tirelessly until the last day of her ninth month of pregnancy, banking episodes to cover her maternity leave. Yet, the day after giving birth, she received a devastating blow, a message firing her from the show.

The producers, having used her pre-recorded episodes, replaced her with a film star, revealing their callous betrayal. “They were just waiting for me to get into the hospital,” Irani said, noting the show shut down soon after, as if karma had spoken.

Despite these hardships, Irani made her comeback after decades, this is the sign of her indelible mark in the entertainment industry. She’s set to reclaim her iconic role in the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot, premiering July 29, 2025, on StarPlus and JioCinema. Her journey from pain to power is a testament to her unbreakable spirit and her fandom is her biggest supporter.

