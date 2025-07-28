Home > Entertainment > Kyunki Saas Bhi Fame Smriti Irani’s Shocking Revelation: ‘I Had To Go Back With Hospital Reports,’ Fired After Miscarriage

Kyunki Saas Bhi Fame Smriti Irani’s Shocking Revelation: ‘I Had To Go Back With Hospital Reports,’ Fired After Miscarriage

Smriti Irani, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s Tulsi, stunned fans with her gut-wrenching revelations! Forced to prove her miscarriage with hospital reports, she worked through grief. Fired from Kuch Dil Se the day after giving birth, Irani’s resilience shines as she returns for the reboot on July 29, 2025!

Smriti Irani Reveals TV’s Dark Side: Miscarriage Proof Demanded
Smriti Irani Reveals TV’s Dark Side: Miscarriage Proof Demanded

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 28, 2025 13:41:00 IST

Smriti Irani, the legendary Tulsi Virani from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has fans in chokehold with her shocking revelations of the telivision industry. The actress turned politician shed light on the dark side of a television star’s reality and shared her heartbreaking moment that stunned the fans. 

Smriti Unspoken Suffering during the Shoot.

During the shooting of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Irani endured profound insensitivity following a miscarriage. A fellow actor incorrectly claimed she was fabricating excuses to avoid filming, which compelled her to show hospital documents to producer Ekta Kapoor to validate her distress. 

Smriti shared an instance in  Raj Shamani’s podcast, “My son was three days old when I came back to the set of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Why? Because everyone wanted to watch a new episode daily at 10:30 pm,” she said. Even after a personal loss, she was still working for her audience, “I continued to work on the show even post a miscarriage,” she shared.

In spite of her bleeding and mourning, she was called back to the set for the 2 p.m. shift, since the show’s unyielding daily timetable provided no break. Her financial difficulties, such as home EMIs, forced her to conform, emphasizing the ruthless expectations of the industry during the early 2000s.

Fired on the Day of Delivery

The shocks didn’t end there. While hosting Kuch Dil Se on SAB TV, Irani worked tirelessly until the last day of her ninth month of pregnancy, banking episodes to cover her maternity leave. Yet, the day after giving birth, she received a devastating blow, a message firing her from the show. 

The producers, having used her pre-recorded episodes, replaced her with a film star, revealing their callous betrayal. “They were just waiting for me to get into the hospital,” Irani said, noting the show shut down soon after, as if karma had spoken.

Despite these hardships, Irani made her comeback after decades, this is the sign of her indelible mark in the entertainment industry. She’s set to reclaim her iconic role in the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot, premiering July 29, 2025, on StarPlus and JioCinema. Her journey from pain to power is a testament to her unbreakable spirit and her fandom is her biggest supporter.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt’s Timeless Bond With Salman Khan And Arshad Warsi: A Brotherhood That Withstood Fame

Tags: entertainment newsKyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2smriti irani

RELATED News

Mahavatar Narsimha Roars Loud With 400% Box Office Jump, Smashes Rs11.35 Cr Hindi Opening Weekend – Fans Go Wild!
Ilaiyaraaja vs Sony: Supreme Court Rejects National Award Winning Music Composer’s Request Amid Dispute
Who Is Danny Ramirez? Jessica Alba Confirms New Relationship With A PDA-Filled Outing
Sunny Deol Meets Dalai Lama In Ladakh, Expresses Gratitude Amid ‘Border 2’ And ‘Ramayana’ Buzz
Why Did 25 IPS Officers Visit Aamir Khan’s Home For Sitaare Zameen Par? Fans Go Wild Amid Star-Studded Buzz And Security Frenzy

LATEST NEWS

Is It Safe for Kidney Patients to Eat Raw Onions? Check What You Should Know
Who is Narayan Jagadeesan? Everything You Need To Know About Rishabh Pant’s Replacement For 5th Test
Cash-At-Home Controversy: “You should have filed….” Supreme Court Tells Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal
Kyunki Saas Bhi Fame Smriti Irani’s Shocking Revelation: ‘I Had To Go Back With Hospital Reports,’ Fired After Miscarriage
‘Someone Else Is Making Decisions From Behind…’: Om Birla Warns Akhilesh Yadav On Ruckus In Lok Sabha
Operation Mahadev: 3 Terrorists Eliminated in Dachigam Forest Encounter Near Srinagar
Why Did 25 IPS Officers Visit Aamir Khan’s Home For Sitaare Zameen Par? Fans Go Wild Amid Star-Studded Buzz And Security Frenzy
RBI Auctions ₹36,000 Crore In Government Bonds, Fully Subscribed Ahead Of MPC Meet
Sawan 2025: 10 Best Foods to Stay Energetic and Healthy While Fasting
Lionel Messi Scores Again: This Time On Kiss Cam In Miami
Kyunki Saas Bhi Fame Smriti Irani’s Shocking Revelation: ‘I Had To Go Back With Hospital Reports,’ Fired After Miscarriage

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kyunki Saas Bhi Fame Smriti Irani’s Shocking Revelation: ‘I Had To Go Back With Hospital Reports,’ Fired After Miscarriage

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kyunki Saas Bhi Fame Smriti Irani’s Shocking Revelation: ‘I Had To Go Back With Hospital Reports,’ Fired After Miscarriage
Kyunki Saas Bhi Fame Smriti Irani’s Shocking Revelation: ‘I Had To Go Back With Hospital Reports,’ Fired After Miscarriage
Kyunki Saas Bhi Fame Smriti Irani’s Shocking Revelation: ‘I Had To Go Back With Hospital Reports,’ Fired After Miscarriage
Kyunki Saas Bhi Fame Smriti Irani’s Shocking Revelation: ‘I Had To Go Back With Hospital Reports,’ Fired After Miscarriage

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?