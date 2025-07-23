LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index
Live TV
TRENDING |
India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index
Home > Entertainment > Legendary Theatre Director Ratan Thiyam, Known for Redefining Indian Stage, Passes Away at 77

Legendary Theatre Director Ratan Thiyam, Known for Redefining Indian Stage, Passes Away at 77

Ratan Thiyam, Padma Shri awardee and pioneer of modern Indian theatre, passed away at 77 after a long illness. Known for blending Manipuri traditions with contemporary storytelling, his work reshaped the Indian stage and inspired generations of artists and performers.

Ratan Thiyam, the legendary theatre director passed away on Tuesday
Ratan Thiyam, the legendary theatre director passed away on Tuesday

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: July 23, 2025 16:11:46 IST

Ratan Thiyam, the legendary theatre director whose vision has helped transform the Indian stage multiple times, passed away on Tuesday at 77 years old, after a long illness. With his death, the nation loses more than a creator and an amazing artist, it loses a conscience molded by rhythm, silence, and legend. 

Ratan Thiyam’s Theatre Vision: Merging Tradition With Modern Storytelling

Born in 1948 in Manipur, Thiyam’s creations transcended traditional theater they were fundamental. In 1976, he established the Chorus Repertory Theatre, a breeding ground for a novel type of Indian performance. In this setting, the theatre was not just observed but experienced; not solely narrated, but inspired. He combined Manipuri customs with contemporary designs, revitalizing classic tales such as Uttar Priyadarshi, Andha Yug, and Ritusamharam, captivating both global audiences and critics. 

“Ratan Thiyam’s has always viewed preserved traditional art forms while also making them relevant to modern audiences worldwide. He didn’t have a limited view, his eyes always found something more and new to create and represent it as art in his own charm

A Lasting Legacy: Ratan Thiyam’s Role as Mentor and Cultural Pioneer

Recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1987 and the Padma Shri in 1989, Thiyam emerged as a unique presence: a master and a mentor. His work evoked not only admiration but also contemplation. 

He has helped generations of theatre artists, encouraging them to explore both their craft and their cultural background. “Ratan Thiyam’s influence remained considerable in the theatre community, even during his prolonged illness.” 

Today, his family and students continue a legacy that cannot be limited to remembrance. It continues to shift between illumination and darkness, between sound and quiet. 

And within that realm, Ratan Thiyam continues to exist in everyone’s vision through the magic he has created with art and narrative. 

Also Read: This Filmmaker’s Shocking Weight Loss Transformation Goes Viral- Check Out His Diet Secrets

Tags: Indian theatrePadma ShriRatan Thiyamtheatre director

RELATED News

‘Cruel System’ Dashes Dreams: Shahid Kapoor’s Shivaji Biopic Halted, Director Amit Rai Speaks Out
Who was Atheist Krishna? Viral Memer Who Made PM Modi’s Smile, Passes Away From Pneumonia
This Filmmaker’s Shocking Weight Loss Transformation Goes Viral- Check Out His Diet Secrets
Netflix’s All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Hits Production: Zombies Rise Again
Matthew Perry’s Doctor Accused Of Killing The Friends Star With Ketamine To Plead Guilty

More News

Roger Binny’s BCCI Future in Limbo Amid Age Cap and Incoming Sports Bill
DU UG Admissions 2025: Vacant Seats List to Be Released Tomorrow
Who Is Sreesanth’s daughter? Harbhajan Singh Recalls Heart-Shattering Conversation With Her Post Slapgate Controversy
Legendary Theatre Director Ratan Thiyam, Known for Redefining Indian Stage, Passes Away at 77
Each Minute of Parliament Costs Rs 2.5 Lakh, Disruptions Drain Taxpayer’s Money
Karnataka SSLC Exam‑3 Result 2025 to Be Declared in Final Week of July
Bryan Johnson Considers Selling or Shutting Down Blueprint Amid Anti-Ageing Startup Struggles
Mumbai Landslide In Bhandup: Houses Collapse After 100 mm Rainfall; City On Orange Alert
Parliament Monsoon Session: Rahul Gandhi Questions Donald Trump’s ‘Ceasefire’ Claims Between India And Pakistan
Harmanpreet Shares Glory with Rising Star Kranti Goud After Series-Winning Triumph
Legendary Theatre Director Ratan Thiyam, Known for Redefining Indian Stage, Passes Away at 77

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Legendary Theatre Director Ratan Thiyam, Known for Redefining Indian Stage, Passes Away at 77

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Legendary Theatre Director Ratan Thiyam, Known for Redefining Indian Stage, Passes Away at 77
Legendary Theatre Director Ratan Thiyam, Known for Redefining Indian Stage, Passes Away at 77
Legendary Theatre Director Ratan Thiyam, Known for Redefining Indian Stage, Passes Away at 77
Legendary Theatre Director Ratan Thiyam, Known for Redefining Indian Stage, Passes Away at 77

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?