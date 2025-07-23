Legendary Theatre Director Ratan Thiyam, Known for Redefining Indian Stage, Passes Away at 77

Ratan Thiyam, the legendary theatre director whose vision has helped transform the Indian stage multiple times, passed away on Tuesday at 77 years old, after a long illness. With his death, the nation loses more than a creator and an amazing artist, it loses a conscience molded by rhythm, silence, and legend.

Ratan Thiyam’s Theatre Vision: Merging Tradition With Modern Storytelling

Born in 1948 in Manipur, Thiyam’s creations transcended traditional theater they were fundamental. In 1976, he established the Chorus Repertory Theatre, a breeding ground for a novel type of Indian performance. In this setting, the theatre was not just observed but experienced; not solely narrated, but inspired. He combined Manipuri customs with contemporary designs, revitalizing classic tales such as Uttar Priyadarshi, Andha Yug, and Ritusamharam, captivating both global audiences and critics.

“Ratan Thiyam’s has always viewed preserved traditional art forms while also making them relevant to modern audiences worldwide. He didn’t have a limited view, his eyes always found something more and new to create and represent it as art in his own charm

A Lasting Legacy: Ratan Thiyam’s Role as Mentor and Cultural Pioneer

Recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1987 and the Padma Shri in 1989, Thiyam emerged as a unique presence: a master and a mentor. His work evoked not only admiration but also contemplation.

He has helped generations of theatre artists, encouraging them to explore both their craft and their cultural background. “Ratan Thiyam’s influence remained considerable in the theatre community, even during his prolonged illness.”

Today, his family and students continue a legacy that cannot be limited to remembrance. It continues to shift between illumination and darkness, between sound and quiet.

And within that realm, Ratan Thiyam continues to exist in everyone’s vision through the magic he has created with art and narrative.

