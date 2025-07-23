This Filmmaker’s Shocking Weight Loss Transformation Goes Viral- Check Out His Diet Secrets

Film Producer Boney Kapoor looks unrecognisable after reportedly losing 26kgs of weight without following any intense workouts in the gym. The 69-year-old is making headlines for his weight loss transformation by shifting to strict diets and lifestyle changes, which left viewers shocked.

How did Boney Kapoor lose weight?

Boney Kapoor revealed that she made this transformation into success by only focusing on dietary changes. His breakfast mainly consists of fruit juice and jawar roti, a gluten-free millet which is a healthy alternative to wheat rotis. He usually doesn’t eat dinner, but he adds seasonal vegetable soups to his evening meal.

Does Boney Kapoor Indulge in Exercises?

Boney Kapoor lost a bunch of weight without any intense workout or spending hours in the gym. Which makes fans shocked, as nowadays the thought of losing weight is connected to intense workout sessions in the gym. But Boney transforms himself through dietary discipline only.

What Inspired Boney Kapoor to Lose Weight?

Is some internet trend made him go on a weight loss journey? No, it’s not! His wife, Late Sridevi, inspired him to make this transformation. In an open discussion, Boney Kapoor said, “My wife Sri used to tell me, ‘Boney, first lose weight, then you can fix your hair.”

He further added, “I remembered my wife’s advice, who wanted me to lose weight before the hair transplant, so I went on a diet and lost about 14 kgs.”

Boney Kapoor’s Big Return

Nowadays, Boney Kapoor is indulging in his new projects, ‘No Entry 2, sequel of iconic comedy movie No Entry’. The Anees Bazmee directorial starring Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan. His last project was a sports drama film, Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao.

With this shocking weight loss transformation, Boney proves that age is just a number and you can achieve your goals at any age with consistency and discipline.