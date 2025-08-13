Leonardo DiCaprio Gets Frisked In Ibiza, You Won’t Believe What Happened To Another Star At The Same Party

Even Hollywood royalty can get humbled sometimes, just ask Leonardo DiCaprio.

Hollywood royalty meets real-world rules. Leonardo DiCaprio gets searched by Ibiza cops outside a tequila-fueled A-list bash

The 50-year-old actor, best known for dodging icebergs and Oscar snubs, got stopped and searched by Spanish police at the entrance of an exclusive party in Ibiza. The kicker? They didn’t recognize him. No special treatment, no VIP wave-through, just a full-on ID check and pat-down like he was some random tourist trying to sneak in.

Leo, to his credit, handled it like a champ. No ego, no complaints. He apparently laughed it off once the officers figured out who he was, probably realizing they’d just frisked Jack Dawson himself.

The party was a private event thrown by Patrón tequila and hosted by Spanish actor Arón Piper. It was packed with models, influencers, and A-listers the kind of event where phones get locked away and stories get told later over hangover brunch.

VIPs came to party, but even celebs weren’t safe, DiCaprio was searched, Travis Scott was denied, and Ibiza did not play favorites

Kendall Jenner and Tobey Maguire had no trouble getting in. But Travis Scott? Not so lucky. The rapper showed up and was straight-up denied entry. No one’s confirmed exactly why ,some say it was a guest list issue, others hint at tensions behind the scenes, but either way, he didn’t make it past the door.

Leo’s summer has been anything but low-key. He’s been sailing the Mediterranean with his girlfriend, model Vittoria Ceretti, on Jeff Bezos’s mega-yacht. The two also showed up at Bezos’s wedding in Venice, where Ceretti had a slight wardrobe malfunction involving a vintage Dolce & Gabbana dress, the kind of thing tabloids eat up.

Ceretti’s been vocal lately about not wanting to be known just as “DiCaprio’s girlfriend.” And honestly? Fair enough. She’s a legit model with her own career.

Still, for one surreal moment, Leo himself got treated like a nobody. And maybe, just maybe, he didn’t mind.

Also Read: Lauren Sanchez Enjoys Star-Studded Paris Dinner with Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn Amid Post-Wedding Celebrations