LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Leonardo DiCaprio Gets Frisked In Ibiza, You Won’t Believe What Happened To Another Star At The Same Party

Leonardo DiCaprio Gets Frisked In Ibiza, You Won’t Believe What Happened To Another Star At The Same Party

Leonardo DiCaprio was searched by police at a VIP Ibiza party after not being recognized, while Travis Scott was denied entry altogether. Kendall Jenner and Tobey Maguire made it in easily. Meanwhile, Leo’s summer with model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti has been anything but quiet.

Leonardo DiCaprio gets searched by Ibiza cops outside a tequila-fueled A-list bash.
Leonardo DiCaprio gets searched by Ibiza cops outside a tequila-fueled A-list bash.

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 13, 2025 10:34:00 IST

Even Hollywood royalty can get humbled sometimes, just ask Leonardo DiCaprio.

Hollywood royalty meets real-world rules. Leonardo DiCaprio gets searched by Ibiza cops outside a tequila-fueled A-list bash

The 50-year-old actor, best known for dodging icebergs and Oscar snubs, got stopped and searched by Spanish police at the entrance of an exclusive party in Ibiza. The kicker? They didn’t recognize him. No special treatment, no VIP wave-through, just a full-on ID check and pat-down like he was some random tourist trying to sneak in.

Leo, to his credit, handled it like a champ. No ego, no complaints. He apparently laughed it off once the officers figured out who he was, probably realizing they’d just frisked Jack Dawson himself.

The party was a private event thrown by Patrón tequila and hosted by Spanish actor Arón Piper. It was packed with models, influencers, and A-listers  the kind of event where phones get locked away and stories get told later over hangover brunch.

VIPs came to party, but even celebs weren’t safe, DiCaprio was searched, Travis Scott was denied, and Ibiza did not play favorites

Kendall Jenner and Tobey Maguire had no trouble getting in. But Travis Scott? Not so lucky. The rapper showed up and was straight-up denied entry. No one’s confirmed exactly why ,some say it was a guest list issue, others hint at tensions behind the scenes, but either way, he didn’t make it past the door.

Leo’s summer has been anything but low-key. He’s been sailing the Mediterranean with his girlfriend, model Vittoria Ceretti, on Jeff Bezos’s mega-yacht. The two also showed up at Bezos’s wedding in Venice, where Ceretti had a slight wardrobe malfunction involving a vintage Dolce & Gabbana dress, the kind of thing tabloids eat up.

Ceretti’s been vocal lately about not wanting to be known just as “DiCaprio’s girlfriend.” And honestly? Fair enough. She’s a legit model with her own career.

Still, for one surreal moment, Leo himself got treated like a nobody. And maybe, just maybe, he didn’t mind.

Also Read: Lauren Sanchez Enjoys Star-Studded Paris Dinner with Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn Amid Post-Wedding Celebrations

Tags: Ibiza partykendall jennerLeonardo DiCaprioTravis Scott

RELATED News

Rajinikanth’s “Coolie” Hits ₹100 Crore Advance Sales, What’s Driving This Unstoppable Hype?
Park Seo Joon’s 14th Debut Anniversary! Celebrates With Throwbacks From K-Drama Hits
Is Indian Music Education Ignoring Its Own Roots? Kailash Kher Thinks So
Guess What Finally Won Beyoncé Her First Emmy?
Only Murders In The Building Season 5 Trailer Drops—New Case, New Stars, Same Hilarious Chaos

LATEST NEWS

Just Two Days To Independence, What Happened On 13th August 1947?
8th Pay Commission Delay Worries Over 1.2 Crore Employees and Pensioners
Independence Day 2025: What’s Behind Delhi’s Stringent Traffic Curbs?
Russia’s Putin Holds Call With North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Ahead Of Trump Meeting: Here’s What We Know
Nikki Bella Opens Up on Viral “Prom Pose” Photo: Why She’s Banning That Fan Photo Move Forever
Why More Young Indians Are Collapsing Mid-Workout: The Hidden Cardiac Arrest Threat
Supreme Court Notes ECI’s ‘Willingness’ To Fix Errors In Bihar Voter Draft Roll
Chief Justice BR Gavai Assures Review Of Stray Dog Ban In Delhi NCR
IKEA Cafe Opens In Delhi, Here’s What You Must Not Miss
⁠Why Staying Up Late Could Be Quietly Damaging Your Health
Leonardo DiCaprio Gets Frisked In Ibiza, You Won’t Believe What Happened To Another Star At The Same Party

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Leonardo DiCaprio Gets Frisked In Ibiza, You Won’t Believe What Happened To Another Star At The Same Party

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Leonardo DiCaprio Gets Frisked In Ibiza, You Won’t Believe What Happened To Another Star At The Same Party
Leonardo DiCaprio Gets Frisked In Ibiza, You Won’t Believe What Happened To Another Star At The Same Party
Leonardo DiCaprio Gets Frisked In Ibiza, You Won’t Believe What Happened To Another Star At The Same Party
Leonardo DiCaprio Gets Frisked In Ibiza, You Won’t Believe What Happened To Another Star At The Same Party

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?