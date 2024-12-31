Liam Payne’s Psychiatrist Cut Ties With Singer Weeks Before His Tragic Death, Was Aware He Needed Higher Level Of Care

In connection with Payne's death, five individuals were arrested. Manslaughter charges were filed against the hotel’s manager, chief receptionist, and a close friend who reportedly left Payne alone 40 minutes before the incident.

Details have emerged about the final weeks leading up to Liam Payne’s tragic death, shedding light on his struggles and the events that unfolded.

Reports reveal that the former One Direction star’s psychiatrist ended their professional relationship, recommending that Payne required a “higher level of care.”

The 31-year-old was advised to pursue further treatment after being “carefully assessed” by the medical professional. A letter, obtained by a leading daily indicated Payne was encouraged to take medications only as prescribed, avoid excessive alcohol use, attend weekly therapy, and undergo additional medical evaluations.

The psychiatrist also suggested therapy to address Payne’s depression and trauma, emphasizing its importance for his mental health. Options for rehabilitation facilities and doctors were reportedly provided before the professional concluded the letter, wishing him well on his journey to recovery.

Payne’s death occurred in October after falling from a third-floor balcony in Argentina. Toxicology reports revealed multiple substances in his system, including “pink cocaine” (a mix of ketamine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy), cocaine, benzodiazepines, and crack.

Witness accounts described him acting erratically in the hotel lobby shortly before the incident. Security footage captured him being escorted back to his room, where authorities later found his body in the courtyard.

Photos leaked from Payne’s hotel room depicted a chaotic scene, with a shattered TV, burnt aluminum foil, white powder, and other drug paraphernalia. A makeshift aluminum pipe was also reportedly discovered at the scene.

In connection with Payne’s death, five individuals were arrested. Manslaughter charges were filed against the hotel’s manager, chief receptionist, and a close friend who reportedly left Payne alone 40 minutes before the incident. Two others, including a hotel employee and a waiter, were charged with supplying narcotics.

These developments underline the tragic end of a life once filled with promise and stardom.