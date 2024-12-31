Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Liam Payne’s Psychiatrist Cut Ties With Singer Weeks Before His Tragic Death, Was Aware He Needed Higher Level Of Care

In connection with Payne's death, five individuals were arrested. Manslaughter charges were filed against the hotel’s manager, chief receptionist, and a close friend who reportedly left Payne alone 40 minutes before the incident.

Liam Payne’s Psychiatrist Cut Ties With Singer Weeks Before His Tragic Death, Was Aware He Needed Higher Level Of Care

Details have emerged about the final weeks leading up to Liam Payne’s tragic death, shedding light on his struggles and the events that unfolded.

Reports reveal that the former One Direction star’s psychiatrist ended their professional relationship, recommending that Payne required a “higher level of care.”

The 31-year-old was advised to pursue further treatment after being “carefully assessed” by the medical professional. A letter, obtained by a leading daily indicated Payne was encouraged to take medications only as prescribed, avoid excessive alcohol use, attend weekly therapy, and undergo additional medical evaluations.

The psychiatrist also suggested therapy to address Payne’s depression and trauma, emphasizing its importance for his mental health. Options for rehabilitation facilities and doctors were reportedly provided before the professional concluded the letter, wishing him well on his journey to recovery.

Payne’s death occurred in October after falling from a third-floor balcony in Argentina. Toxicology reports revealed multiple substances in his system, including “pink cocaine” (a mix of ketamine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy), cocaine, benzodiazepines, and crack.

Witness accounts described him acting erratically in the hotel lobby shortly before the incident. Security footage captured him being escorted back to his room, where authorities later found his body in the courtyard.

Photos leaked from Payne’s hotel room depicted a chaotic scene, with a shattered TV, burnt aluminum foil, white powder, and other drug paraphernalia. A makeshift aluminum pipe was also reportedly discovered at the scene.

In connection with Payne’s death, five individuals were arrested. Manslaughter charges were filed against the hotel’s manager, chief receptionist, and a close friend who reportedly left Payne alone 40 minutes before the incident. Two others, including a hotel employee and a waiter, were charged with supplying narcotics.

These developments underline the tragic end of a life once filled with promise and stardom.

ALSO READ: Dating To Divorce: How Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Went From ‘IT’ To Split- Full Timeline Explained

Filed under

hollywood news Liam Payne

Advertisement

Also Read

It’s Official! Netflix Is Going Ahead With Squid Game Season 3, Check Release Date And First Poster Here

It’s Official! Netflix Is Going Ahead With Squid Game Season 3, Check Release Date And...

Mumbai’s Water Tax Increase: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The 2025-26 Proposal

Mumbai’s Water Tax Increase: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The 2025-26 Proposal

New Year 2025: Most Bizarre And Unusual Traditions Around The World

New Year 2025: Most Bizarre And Unusual Traditions Around The World

New Minimum Wage Laws To Take Effect In 2025, What To Expect?

New Minimum Wage Laws To Take Effect In 2025, What To Expect?

2025 New Year’s Celebrations Around The World; Sydney, Dubai, And More

2025 New Year’s Celebrations Around The World; Sydney, Dubai, And More

Entertainment

It’s Official! Netflix Is Going Ahead With Squid Game Season 3, Check Release Date And First Poster Here

It’s Official! Netflix Is Going Ahead With Squid Game Season 3, Check Release Date And

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Divorce Big Update: Actress Hopes Ex-Husband Will Stop Attacking Her But He Has This To Say

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Divorce Big Update: Actress Hopes Ex-Husband Will Stop Attacking Her But

Will OnlyFans Model Lily Phillips Be Banned From Airbnb? Property Hosts Clueless About Her Sex With 100 Men Mission

Will OnlyFans Model Lily Phillips Be Banned From Airbnb? Property Hosts Clueless About Her Sex

Who Is Jennifer Garner’s Boyfriend? John Miller Is Sick And Tired Of Actress’ Ex-Husband Ben Affleck Over Getting Too Close

Who Is Jennifer Garner’s Boyfriend? John Miller Is Sick And Tired Of Actress’ Ex-Husband Ben

Why Was Joe Budden Naked In A Hallway? Rapper And Podcaster Charged For Standing Completely Nude In Front Of A Neighbor’s Apartment

Why Was Joe Budden Naked In A Hallway? Rapper And Podcaster Charged For Standing Completely

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find Out Here!

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox