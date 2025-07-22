Lisa and Rosé of BLACKPINK Channel Bobby Deol’s Iconic “Jamal Kudu” Move at DEADLINE LA Concert

At the recent DEADLINE LA show at SoFi Stadium, Lisa and Rosé of Blackpink stole the show with a memorable and humorous tribute that left fans in a frenzy. Lisa posted a slew of thrilling moments from the group’s performance in Los Angeles on social media on Friday, July 18.

One image in particular ignited the internet. Fans are instantly reminded of Bobby Deol’s famous “Jamal Kudu” dance from the Bollywood movie Animal when they see Lisa and Rosé balancing glasses on their heads during their performance in the now-viral photo. The odd move, which features Deol’s character Abrar dancing with a glass on his head, went viral on social media after the movie’s premiere.

The K-pop queens’ imitation of the viral move sent Blackpink’s fandom, known as Desi BLINKs, into a frenzy; many referred to it as a charming east-meets-west crossover moment. “LA energy giving,” Lisa captioned her photo. When I performed for the first time at SoFi Stadium, I had a blast jumping with Blinks. Fans poured into the comments section, complimenting the group’s pop culture awareness and playful nature.

Rosé’s smile next to Lisa in the photo gave the spontaneous homage an extra dash of personality. Blackpink’s DEADLINE World Tour kicked off with powerful performances in Seoul on July 5 and 6, before moving to Los Angeles for back-to-back shows on July 12 and 13.In addition to being a musical extravaganza, the LA leg of the tour was a star-studded event.

On the last night, BTS members RM and SUGA were spotted in the VIP area, which increased the excitement of the evening.

For those still reeling from the Blackpink performance, there is good news: the DEADLINE tour is still going strong. Dates in Toronto (July 22–23), New York (July 26–27), and many other cities around the world will follow the group’s July 18 performance in Chicago. The world tour, which is anticipated to run through January 2026, promises more unforgettable shows, fan interactions, and viral moments.