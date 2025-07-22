LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Biden presidency ICICI bank Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Biden presidency ICICI bank Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Biden presidency ICICI bank Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Biden presidency ICICI bank Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
Live TV
TRENDING |
Biden presidency ICICI bank Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Biden presidency ICICI bank Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Biden presidency ICICI bank Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Biden presidency ICICI bank Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
Home > Entertainment > Lisa and Rosé of BLACKPINK Channel Bobby Deol’s Iconic “Jamal Kudu” Move at DEADLINE LA Concert

Lisa and Rosé of BLACKPINK Channel Bobby Deol’s Iconic “Jamal Kudu” Move at DEADLINE LA Concert

Image Credit: Pinterest, Instagram
Image Credit: Pinterest, Instagram

Published By: Kanisha Aggarwal
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 16:45:32 IST

At the recent DEADLINE LA show at SoFi Stadium, Lisa and Rosé of Blackpink stole the show with a memorable and humorous tribute that left fans in a frenzy. Lisa posted a slew of thrilling moments from the group’s performance in Los Angeles on social media on Friday, July 18.

One image in particular ignited the internet. Fans are instantly reminded of Bobby Deol’s famous “Jamal Kudu” dance from the Bollywood movie Animal when they see Lisa and Rosé balancing glasses on their heads during their performance in the now-viral photo. The odd move, which features Deol’s character Abrar dancing with a glass on his head, went viral on social media after the movie’s premiere.

The K-pop queens’ imitation of the viral move sent Blackpink’s fandom, known as Desi BLINKs, into a frenzy; many referred to it as a charming east-meets-west crossover moment. “LA energy giving,” Lisa captioned her photo. When I performed for the first time at SoFi Stadium, I had a blast jumping with Blinks. Fans poured into the comments section, complimenting the group’s pop culture awareness and playful nature.

Rosé’s smile next to Lisa in the photo gave the spontaneous homage an extra dash of personality. Blackpink’s DEADLINE World Tour kicked off with powerful performances in Seoul on July 5 and 6, before moving to Los Angeles for back-to-back shows on July 12 and 13.In addition to being a musical extravaganza, the LA leg of the tour was a star-studded event.

On the last night, BTS members RM and SUGA were spotted in the VIP area, which increased the excitement of the evening.
For those still reeling from the Blackpink performance, there is good news: the DEADLINE tour is still going strong. Dates in Toronto (July 22–23), New York (July 26–27), and many other cities around the world will follow the group’s July 18 performance in Chicago. The world tour, which is anticipated to run through January 2026, promises more unforgettable shows, fan interactions, and viral moments.

Also read: TWICE’s Jeongyeon To Make Acting Debut In ‘New Recruit: The Movie’: Here’s Everything We Know

Tags: blackpinkBlackpink Rosebobby deol

More News

‘Go F*** Yourself,’ Stephen Colbert Fires At US President Trump For Celebrating ‘The Late Show’ Cancellation
Poonam Pandey Defends Death Hoax To Promote Cervical Cancer Despite Backlash: Jhoot Toh Sabhi Bolte Hai
How Gen Z Is Swapping Alcohol For Healthier, Blissful Brews – Here Is Everything You Need To Know
Jagdeep Dhankhar Collapsed In Garden Three Days Before Resigning As Vice President
Monsoon Hair Care Guide: Try These Easy Home Remedies For Healthy Hair
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Begins Four-Day Visit To Dibrugarh And Tinsukia
GTU Declares Summer Session 2025 Results for UG, PG & Diploma Courses
Explained: How Hunter Biden Impacted Joe Biden’s Presidency
Lisa and Rosé of BLACKPINK Channel Bobby Deol’s Iconic “Jamal Kudu” Move at DEADLINE LA Concert
Women’s Euro 2025 Semi Final: England vs Italy, When And Where To Watch, Match Preview
Lisa and Rosé of BLACKPINK Channel Bobby Deol’s Iconic “Jamal Kudu” Move at DEADLINE LA Concert

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lisa and Rosé of BLACKPINK Channel Bobby Deol’s Iconic “Jamal Kudu” Move at DEADLINE LA Concert

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lisa and Rosé of BLACKPINK Channel Bobby Deol’s Iconic “Jamal Kudu” Move at DEADLINE LA Concert
Lisa and Rosé of BLACKPINK Channel Bobby Deol’s Iconic “Jamal Kudu” Move at DEADLINE LA Concert
Lisa and Rosé of BLACKPINK Channel Bobby Deol’s Iconic “Jamal Kudu” Move at DEADLINE LA Concert
Lisa and Rosé of BLACKPINK Channel Bobby Deol’s Iconic “Jamal Kudu” Move at DEADLINE LA Concert

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?