TWICE’s Jeongyeon To Make Acting Debut In ‘New Recruit: The Movie’: Here’s Everything We Know

TWICE’s Jeongyeon is reportedly set to make her highly anticipated acting debut in the upcoming military hospital film New Recruit: The Movie, a spin-off of the popular ENA K-drama. With positive responses to her casting and growing excitement among fans, Jeongyeon is ready to explore new horizons while continuing her journey as a beloved K-pop idol.

TWICE Jeongyeon To Make Her Acting Debut (Image credit: X)

Published By: Muskan Sharma
Published: July 22, 2025 16:26:50 IST

The K-Pop world is abuzz as TWICE’s Jeongyeon reportedly sets stage for her highly anticipated acting debut in the new movie, ‘New Recruit: The Movie’.  After nearly a decade of entertaining music lovers as a much-adored idol, this journey onto the big screen marks a new turn for the gifted artist.

Jeongyeon’s Long-Awaited Debut: Stepping into the Spotlight

On July 22, 2025, news from Korean internet news sources, such as YTN, emerged reporting that Jeongyeon has been approached for a role in ‘New Recruit: The Movie’ with insiders saying she is ‘positively considering’ the role of a nursing officer. This would be her first official venture into acting since her debut with TWICE October 2015. Throughout the last 10 years in her time as a member of TWICE, Jeongyeon has significantly contributed to the group’s success with her powerful vocals and strong stage presence.  



ONCE, the fans of the group have long been waiting to witness Jeongyeon experiment with her capabilities outside the realm of music. Therefore, this bit of news has generated colossal buzz on social media. The expectation is all the more keen considering that her older sister, Gong Seung-yeon, already works in the field of acting with accompanying positive speculations on the possibility of a new ‘acting idol’ duo.





Actress Jeongyeon: Combining Idol Life and New Projects

While information on how Jeongyeon’s acting debut  will be combined with TWICE’s intense group activities is yet to be announced officially by JYP Entertainment. The agency is long known for its methodical policy of prioritizing group activities, and solo projects are usually incorporated smoothly in order to prevent any disruption. Given the news of filming for ‘New Recruit: The Movie’ coming later this year, negotiations must have been happening so that they can transition smoothly and give Jeongyeon a chance to fully commit herself to her career as an actress and as a member of TWICE. This double duty is the usual worry of K-Pop idols venturing into career expansion, and fans believe that Jeongyeon, who is famous for her work ethic, will definitely do justice to both of her roles.



‘New Recruit: The Movie’: Military Hospital Drama

‘New Recruit: The Movie’ will be a spin-off of the hit ENA drama series ‘New Recruit’, which has gained an enormous fan following through its three seasons. Whereas the first series showed military life, the film is said to broaden its world to a military hospital environment. This change promises something new regarding military life, with most likely being the special challenges and dynamics of those who work in military healthcare. The film will be directed by Min Jin-ki, the same director who created the hit drama series, for a unified tone and narration. The production team is already in the later planning and scripting stages, with shoots set to begin sometime in the next few months.

TWICE’s Latest Activities

As Jeongyeon starts this new chapter, TWICE is still quite active on the global music scene. The group has just started their highly anticipated ‘This Is For’ World Tour 2025, and they had their first shows in Incheon, South Korea on July 19 and 20. Their tour comes after a fantastic 2024, which saw them open for Coldplay’s Seoul concerts and release their mini-album ‘Strategy’ in December.  



TWICE recently  dropped their 4th full-length album ‘THIS IS FOR’ in July 2025, with the title track ‘THIS IS FOR’ and other new songs such as ‘Regardless’ and ‘Unpredictable’.  TWICE just continues to build themselves up as one of the strongest K-Pop girl groups, consistently putting out new music and high-energy performances for their dedicated international fanbase.

