Home > Entertainment > Love In Vietnam Trailer: Avneet Kaur And Shantanu Maheshwari’s Heartfelt Journey Of Romance And Pain

Love In Vietnam Trailer: Avneet Kaur And Shantanu Maheshwari’s Heartfelt Journey Of Romance And Pain

The ‘Love in Vietnam’ trailer showcases Avneet Kaur and Shantanu Maheshwari in a soulful tale of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery, set against Vietnam’s stunning landscapes and rich culture

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 25, 2025 20:41:16 IST

The much-awaited teaser of the love story between Avneet Kaur and Shantanu Maheshwari, Love in Vietnam, has been out, and the whole thing promises to have a heart-touching saga of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery. It is the visual presence of the trailer that is spectacular with Vietnam vistas and chemistry between the main characters.

The charismatic screen presence of Avneet, who displays exceptional sensitivity as an actress, plays a role of a young woman on the quest of healing and self- discovery, Shantanu whose intense gaze exposes the difficulties of love and fate that entangles him. 

Their romance on the screen is accompanied by colorful culture and beautiful sceneries which leaves a visual extravaganza to the viewer. A classic setup of a complex story line pertains to the trailer as it tries to capture the depth of contemporary relationships with its undertones of susceptibility, trust, and the bittersweet process of detachment.

 Love in Vietnam Soulful Saga

The film seems to be a touching story of two people belonging to different worlds who meet in a wonderful place in Vietnam. The story appears to be fueled by emotional layering with an emphasis on the inner lives of the characters. The background music is a strong component as its haunting tunes contribute to the intensity of every scene.

The emotional music greatly fits the theme of the film indicating a movie about not only romance but also self-identity. The movie is the directorial project of Rahhat Shah Kazmi.

 Love in Vietnam Heartbreak and Healing

Aside from the romantic fantasy, the trailer also points at a poignant influence of the loss of hearts and the trailer raises the question as to whether the course of love between the two protagonists is free of heartburns. This wild ride through emotional ups and downs is bound to have viewers as they go along with the characters in what they want to go through.

 Love in Vietnam promises to be more than just a romantic flick as it is closer to the reality of real-life challenges and fulfilments of finding true love. The film is a joint production by India and Vietnam tapping into a major investment in the film industry of the two countries. The trailer of the film has already received a million views with positive responses on social media.

Tags: Avneet KaurLove in Vietnam trailerShantanu Maheshwari

