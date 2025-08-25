Gustaakh Ishq Teaser: Manish Malhotra Revives Old-School Romance With Vijay And Fatima’s Magical Chemistry, Fans Lose Calm Over Actor’s New Avatar

Manish Malhotra, the fashion designer, now tried his hand at filmmaking, once again with a timeless, old-school romance, with Gustaakh Ishq. The teaser that is recently released leaves us with a glimpse of a world of classic love, with a pair of characters that are charismatic in themselves Vijay and Fatima. Set in the backdrop of sweeping landscapes and opulent vintage backdrop, a visual spectacle, the teaser has taken the audience back to the golden era of the movies.

It invokes a feeling of heart-breaking nostalgia and silent passion which announces a story as heartrending it is bewitching to behold. Chemistry between the two lead actors is palpable, building the anticipation of the story tackling the heart-warming moments and epic emotions.







Vijay And Fatima: A Magnetic Pairing

The film cast of Vijay and Fatima shows a new but old vibrancy to the screen like a flash of genius. Inheriting his father and maternal grandfather’s mantles, Vijay is evidently a brooding romantic hero whose eyes express an internal message of soulful emotions. Fatima with her ethereal beauty and expressive grace completes him in a full measure and is a muse of some unknown epoch.

In the teaser, their physical contact of a touch, eyes cast at each other, and the moment of silence depicting mutual understanding is the most romantic thing one can think of. This duo will be one of the key features and set up a precedence of screen chemistry in contemporary Indian cinema.

Old-School Romance, New Age Vision

Manish Malhotra as the director of Gustaakh Ishq has an aesthetic contradiction. He has succeeded in combining the purity and the majesty of retro love with the modern sense of style. The production design of the film is exquisite through the use of sumptuous costumes and magnificent sets to recreate another era.

The tiny details have followed suit, the soft lights, the beautiful camerawork, and tender-touch music to give a feel of nostalgia. It is a risky step in the environment of fast-chasing stories and it is quite successful because the teaser creates a lot of buzz concerning the pure heartedness of the story.

