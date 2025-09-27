LIVE TV
Luke Wilson joins Will Ferrell in Netflix golf comedy series

Luke Wilson joins Will Ferrell in Netflix golf comedy series

Luke Wilson joins Will Ferrell in Netflix golf comedy series

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 27, 2025 00:29:07 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 26 (ANI): The comedy duo of Luke Wilson and Will Ferrell is set to reunite on screen once again.

According to Deadline, Wilson has joined the cast of Ferrell’s upcoming Netflix golf comedy series.

The 10-episode series, which is yet to be titled, will follow the life of fictional golf legend Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins, played by Ferrell. The story will revolve around his relationships, rivalries, and life after his glory days on the golf course.

Luke Wilson will play a professional golfer who has twice defeated Lonnie in the tour championship.

The series also stars Molly Shannon as Lonnie’s outspoken ex-wife Stacy, Jimmy Tatro as his talented golfer son Lance, Fortune Feimster as Sam, the new caddie, Chris Parnell as a PGA Tour board member, Katelyn Tarver as Lance’s supportive fiancee Natalie, and David Hornsby as Radford, a wealthy Southern man now dating Stacy.

Wilson and Ferrell are no strangers to working together. They have shared the screen in comedies like Old School (2003), Anchorman (2004), Blades of Glory (2007), and Anchorman 2 (2013)

The show is backed by Gloria Sanchez Productions and T-Street, with a strong lineup of executive producers including Ferrell himself, Jessica Elbaum, Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman, Chris Henchy, David Gordon Green, and Andrew Guest. (ANI)

