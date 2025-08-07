Maala Parvathi Slams FIR Against Shwetha Menon as a Political Move Ahead of AMMA Elections

There’s some serious drama brewing in the Malayalam film industry right now, and it’s not about any new movie. Actress Maala Parvathi has publicly slammed the FIR filed against fellow actress Shwetha Menon, calling it a dirty political move to ruin Shwetha’s chances in the upcoming AMMA elections.

Here’s what happened: an FIR was filed accusing Shwetha Menon of making money from obscene scenes in her old movies and ads. Sounds strange, right? Especially since this FIR popped up just before the big elections for the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), where Shwetha is a strong contender for president. Maala Parvathi says the timing is no accident and that this is a clear attempt to sabotage Shwetha’s campaign.

It’s not just Shwetha another female candidate, Kukku Parameswaran, is also caught up in this mess. Maala believes that these FIRs are being used as weapons in a power struggle to keep women out of leadership roles in an industry still ruled mostly by men.

Veteran actress Ranjini backed up these claims, criticizing the industry’s gender politics and saying some groups are scared of women stepping up. She pointed out that reports have already shown how deep the old boys’ network runs in Malayalam cinema.

At the heart of this controversy is a battle for power. The FIR isn’t really about morality or the law; it’s about stopping women from taking charge. With the elections just days away, the tension is high. This whole situation is a harsh reminder that breaking through the glass ceiling in the Malayalam film industry is still a tough fight for women.

