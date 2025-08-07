LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Maala Parvathi Slams FIR Against Shwetha Menon as a Political Move Ahead of AMMA Elections

Maala Parvathi Slams FIR Against Shwetha Menon as a Political Move Ahead of AMMA Elections

Maala Parvathi condemns the FIR against Shwetha Menon, calling it a political move to sabotage her AMMA election bid. Veteran actress Ranjini supports Shwetha, criticizing gender bias and power struggles in the Malayalam film industry as women fight for leadership roles.

Maala Parvathi Slams FIR Against Shwetha Menon
Maala Parvathi Slams FIR Against Shwetha Menon

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 7, 2025 14:13:41 IST

There’s some serious drama brewing in the Malayalam film industry right now, and it’s not about any new movie. Actress Maala Parvathi has publicly slammed the FIR filed against fellow actress Shwetha Menon, calling it a dirty political move to ruin Shwetha’s chances in the upcoming AMMA elections.

Maala Parvathi Accuses FIR Against Shwetha Menon of Being a Political Power Play in AMMA Elections

Here’s what happened: an FIR was filed accusing Shwetha Menon of making money from obscene scenes in her old movies and ads. Sounds strange, right? Especially since this FIR popped up just before the big elections for the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), where Shwetha is a strong contender for president. Maala Parvathi says the timing is no accident and that this is a clear attempt to sabotage Shwetha’s campaign.

It’s not just Shwetha  another female candidate, Kukku Parameswaran, is also caught up in this mess. Maala believes that these FIRs are being used as weapons in a power struggle to keep women out of leadership roles in an industry still ruled mostly by men.

Veteran Actress Ranjini Supports Shwetha Menon, Highlights Gender Politics in Malayalam Film Industry

Veteran actress Ranjini backed up these claims, criticizing the industry’s gender politics and saying some groups are scared of women stepping up. She pointed out that reports have already shown how deep the old boys’ network runs in Malayalam cinema.

At the heart of this controversy is a battle for power. The FIR isn’t really about morality or the law; it’s about stopping women from taking charge. With the elections just days away, the tension is high. This whole situation is a harsh reminder that breaking through the glass ceiling in the Malayalam film industry is still a tough fight for women.

Also Read: This South Indian Actress Who Once Starred With Salman Khan And SRK Has Landed In Legal Trouble Over Condom Ad, Obscene Films

Tags: AMMA electionsFIRMaala ParvathiShwetha Menon

RELATED News

NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
Elnaaz Walked Away from Bigg Boss 19, But How Much Money Did She Turn Down?
What’s Really Going on with Kumar Mangat Pathak and the Drishyam 2 Money Scandal?
‘The Paper’ Trailer Drops: Cast, Plot, When And Where To Watch? Here’s The Guide!

LATEST NEWS

8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Bandana Singh
Bandana Devi
Bandan Kumar Singh
Banarsi Das
Who Is Ben Shelton? The Tennis Star Who Just Dethroned Karen Khachanov In Toronto Final!
Bambam Sah
Bam Bhola Yadav
Maala Parvathi Slams FIR Against Shwetha Menon as a Political Move Ahead of AMMA Elections

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Maala Parvathi Slams FIR Against Shwetha Menon as a Political Move Ahead of AMMA Elections

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Maala Parvathi Slams FIR Against Shwetha Menon as a Political Move Ahead of AMMA Elections
Maala Parvathi Slams FIR Against Shwetha Menon as a Political Move Ahead of AMMA Elections
Maala Parvathi Slams FIR Against Shwetha Menon as a Political Move Ahead of AMMA Elections
Maala Parvathi Slams FIR Against Shwetha Menon as a Political Move Ahead of AMMA Elections

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?