Home > Entertainment > This South Indian Actress Who Once Starred With Salman Khan And SRK Has Landed In Legal Trouble Over Condom Ad, Obscene Films

This South Indian Actress Who Once Starred With Salman Khan And SRK Has Landed In Legal Trouble Over Condom Ad, Obscene Films

Malayalam actress Shwetha Menon is facing legal trouble after an FIR was filed against her under the Obscenity and Immoral Traffic Acts. A complaint cites her roles in Rathinirvedam, Kalimannu, and a condom ad as obscene. The case is gaining traction, but Shwetha remains silent.

Shwetha Menon
Shwetha Menon

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 6, 2025 21:41:00 IST

Malayalam actress Shwetha Menon’s landed herself in some legal hot water. The Ernakulam Central Police in Kochi have filed a case against her, accusing her of acting in obscene films and ads for money.

And yes, if you’re thinking, “Wait, isn’t that the same Shwetha who showed up in Shah Rukh Khan’s Asoka back in 2001 and Salman Khan’s Bandhan in 1998?”—yes, that’s her.

Shwetha Menon in legal trouble- Here’s why!

The case isn’t just some random complaint either. The police slapped on sections from the Prevention of Obscenity Act, the IT Act, and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Why? Well, a public activist named Martin Menachery made a complaint, and apparently, he meant business. The Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court got involved and told the cops to get moving on it, so now there’s an official FIR with Shwetha’s name.

Here’s what’s got everyone riled up: the complaint calls out her roles in Rathinirvedam, Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha, and Kalimannu—plus, her appearance in a condom commercial. The accusation? That these performances were vulgar or obscene, and that they were made purely to cash in.

What does the FIR say? 

It gets spicier. The FIR claims this content was floating around on social media and adult sites, all to boost views and make more money. That’s why the charges include Sections 3 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, which are pretty serious.

So far, Shwetha and her team haven’t said a word. Radio silence.

Who is Shwetha Mennon?

Shwetha Mennon started acting way back in 1991 with the Malayalam film Anaswaram. She’s done her fair share of Hindi movies too—Ishq, Shikari, Prithvi, and a whole bunch more. Most recently, she was in the Malayalam film Jangar (2024) and the web series Nagendran’s Honeymoons. She recenlty also hosted a show called Enkile Ennodu Para.

Tags: salman khan, shah rukh khan, Shwetha Menon

