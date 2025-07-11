LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters
Live TV
TRENDING |
Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters
Home > Entertainment > Maalik ‘X’ Fan Reviews: Internet Is Impressed By Rajkummar Rao’s Gritty Gangster Avatar, Can’t Get Over His Powerhouse Performance

Maalik ‘X’ Fan Reviews: Internet Is Impressed By Rajkummar Rao’s Gritty Gangster Avatar, Can’t Get Over His Powerhouse Performance

As Rajkummar Rao's 'Maalik' releases on July 11, 2025, the film has evoked mixed responses from viewers. While some call it a "must-see for gritty crime drama enthusiasts," others term it a "messy disaster" with a "dull, dated plot." In spite of inconsistent reviews, Rao's performance remains exceptional, making it a must-watch,

'Maalik' Fan Reviews

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 18:47:10 IST

Fans of Rajkummar Rao are raving about his electrifying portrayal of Deepak, aka Maalik, in the newly released gangster fil Maalik . Social media platforms, particularly X, are buzzing with praise for Rao’s intense transformation into a ruthless yet layered gangster. 

Rajkummar Rao’s Stellar Performance Steals the Show

Fans are having mixed reaction to the plot of the film, but Rajkummar Rao’s outstanding performance is the highlight of the film. One fan tweeted, “Rajkummar Rao shines in and as #Maalik, his performance is truly electrifying!” While other fan tweeted “Power Has a New Name – Rajkummar Rao’

Another user tagged the film as ‘The Decent Entertainment’ and gave the film 3 stars, tweeted, 

#RajkummarRao shines in and as #Maalik in the film, his performance is really electrifying. #ManushiChhillar looks beautiful and did a great job. First half is BOMBARDING but the second half lacks a bit in the screenplay and is okayish. Rest of the cast #SaurabhSachdeva, #SaurabhShukla and #ProsenjitChatterjee adds a brilliant spark in the film. 

Overall, the film is enjoyable. Rajkummar Rao in a never seen before avatar!!! 

Co-stars Manushi Chhillar and Prosenjit Chatterjee also received nods for their compelling performances, adding weight to the film’s narrative. However, some fans feel Rao’s talent deserved a stronger script to truly shine.

Engaging First Half, Disappointing Second

The film, set in 1980s and 1990s Prayagraj, starts strong with a promising setup, taut screenplay, and  dialogues like “Maalik paida nahi hue toh kya, ban toh sakte hain.” 

However, even after getting love bombarded by viewers, a few of them seem disappointed, reactions on X suggest the second half falters, with many calling it “overlong” and “predictable.”

One user tweeted, “Was rooting for the makers and actors of “Maalik”. But the gangster drama is disappointingly generic.” Same disappointment was in another users tweet , “First half of #Maalik is bombarding, but the second half lacks grip and feels exhausting.” 

Overall the film’s emotional depth and authenticity got diluted with the slow paced and generic storyline.

Maalik: A Divisive Gangster Drama

Maalik has evoked polarized responses from viewers. While some call it a “must-see for gritty crime drama enthusiasts,” others term it a “messy disaster” with a “dull, dated plot.”

Directed by Pulkit, Maalik is an action-drama with social issues but fails to try anything new in the gangster genre. In spite of inconsistent reviews, Rao’s performance remains exceptional, and as such, Maalik is an engaging must watch for his fans.

Also Read: Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan ‘X’ Fan Reviews: A Heartfelt Yet Flawed Blindfolded Romantic Drama

Tags: BollywoodEntertainmentMaalikrajkummar rao

More News

Crystal Palace Barred From The Europa League; Nottingham Forest Promoted
‘Didn’t Know There Was Syllabus For Being Desi’: Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Trolls after being called out as ‘Pardesi Girl’
Operation Kaalnemi: Uttarakhand Launches Campaign Against Fake ‘Babas’, 25 Arrested So Far
Taylor Fritz vs Carlos Alcaraz: Alcaraz Wins In Four Sets To Reach Wimbledon 2025 Final
Allahabad High Court Permits Bail To Mohammad Riyaz: Says Supporting Pakistan Without Mentioning India Not Offence Under Section 152 BNS
Elon Musk’s Starlink Gets Green Signal From Indian Space Regulator, Ready To Launch
Wimbledon 2025: Sachin Tendulkar Graces Centre Court For Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz Semi-Final
French Authorities Investigate Elon Musk’s X Platform Over Data Tampering Claims
Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: Stuart Broad And Sunil Gavaskar Slam Dukes Ball Quality In Lord’s Test
Justin Bieber Surprises Fans With His Seventh Album ‘Swag’ After A Gap Of Four Years, Internet Says- Will Pass This One

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?