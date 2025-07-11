Maalik ‘X’ Fan Reviews: Internet Is Impressed By Rajkummar Rao’s Gritty Gangster Avatar, Can’t Get Over His Powerhouse Performance

Fans of Rajkummar Rao are raving about his electrifying portrayal of Deepak, aka Maalik, in the newly released gangster fil Maalik . Social media platforms, particularly X, are buzzing with praise for Rao’s intense transformation into a ruthless yet layered gangster.

Rajkummar Rao’s Stellar Performance Steals the Show

Fans are having mixed reaction to the plot of the film, but Rajkummar Rao’s outstanding performance is the highlight of the film. One fan tweeted, “Rajkummar Rao shines in and as #Maalik, his performance is truly electrifying!” While other fan tweeted “Power Has a New Name – Rajkummar Rao’

Another user tagged the film as ‘The Decent Entertainment’ and gave the film 3 stars, tweeted,

#RajkummarRao shines in and as #Maalik in the film, his performance is really electrifying. #ManushiChhillar looks beautiful and did a great job. First half is BOMBARDING but the second half lacks a bit in the screenplay and is okayish. Rest of the cast #SaurabhSachdeva, #SaurabhShukla and #ProsenjitChatterjee adds a brilliant spark in the film.

Overall, the film is enjoyable. Rajkummar Rao in a never seen before avatar!!!

Co-stars Manushi Chhillar and Prosenjit Chatterjee also received nods for their compelling performances, adding weight to the film’s narrative. However, some fans feel Rao’s talent deserved a stronger script to truly shine.

Engaging First Half, Disappointing Second



The film, set in 1980s and 1990s Prayagraj, starts strong with a promising setup, taut screenplay, and dialogues like “Maalik paida nahi hue toh kya, ban toh sakte hain.”

However, even after getting love bombarded by viewers, a few of them seem disappointed, reactions on X suggest the second half falters, with many calling it “overlong” and “predictable.”

One user tweeted, “Was rooting for the makers and actors of “Maalik”. But the gangster drama is disappointingly generic.” Same disappointment was in another users tweet , “First half of #Maalik is bombarding, but the second half lacks grip and feels exhausting.”

Overall the film’s emotional depth and authenticity got diluted with the slow paced and generic storyline.

Maalik: A Divisive Gangster Drama



Maalik has evoked polarized responses from viewers. While some call it a “must-see for gritty crime drama enthusiasts,” others term it a “messy disaster” with a “dull, dated plot.”

Directed by Pulkit, Maalik is an action-drama with social issues but fails to try anything new in the gangster genre. In spite of inconsistent reviews, Rao’s performance remains exceptional, and as such, Maalik is an engaging must watch for his fans.

