Home > Entertainment > Maddock Expands Their Horror Comedy Universe With Thama: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Madanna's Bloody Love Story Is Coming Soon!



Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to sizzle with their chemistry, while the menacing villian Nawazuddin Siddiqui guarantees this love story is bloody. Dropping its first look on August 19, this Maddock horror-comedy is already the talk of the town!




Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 15, 2025 15:26:11 IST

Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, after the mind-blowing success of Stree 2 and Munjya, has announced Thama, the latest addition to its horror-comedy universe. The genre-defying film about tortured love is expected to have its release around Diwali in 2025 with promising elements of horror and comedy. The star cast comprises Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. And you’re going to witness the Sarvashaktishaali villain on August 19, 2025. 

Thama: Star Cast and Directions 

Thama brings together a vibrant ensemble, with Ayushmann Khurrana leading the charge in his first major Diwali release,= and Rashmika Mandanna joins him, making their first on-screen pairing, and already there is much talk about their chemistry being something new.

With performances from these versatile actors, the film is sure to see Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui with Siddiqui likely playing the mysterious ‘sarvashaktishaali’  villain. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Munjya’s director, the film is designed to balance supernatural horror with a comedy mood by writers Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara. Producers Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik aspire to make this a film that rewrites the rules of horror-comedy. 

A Bloody Love Story in the Maddock Universe

Thama deviates from its predecessors in the sense that it introduces romance into the horror-comedy narrative, dubbing it a “bloody” love story that is surely a lot more wild and deadly. This amalgamation makes it distinct in the widening universe of Maddock, with upcoming releases such as Shakti Shalini and Bhediya 2.

The film’s Diwali 2025 slot, a very popular festive window, shows its aspirations to pull families for a spooky yet humorous time. Expect the addition of supernatural elements, witty dialogues, and a strong narrative that ties with the interconnected Maddock horror-comedy saga. 

High Hopes From Thama After Stree 2 Success

Having just reshaped box office dynamics with Stree 2 as 2024’s highest-grossing Hindi film, Thama is laced with the highest expectations. The first look, which will come out on August 19, 2025, along with War 2, will showcase the villain that will “redefine fear.”

With Sachin- Jigar composing the score and Amitabh Bhattacharya providing the lyrics, Thama will be one such film that promises to turn into a cultural event, marrying Indian sentiments with modernity for a memorable Diwali.

Tags: Ayushmann KhurranaRASHMIKA MADANNATHAMA










