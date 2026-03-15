Made In Korea On Netflix: Check Release Date, Streaming Details And The Story Behind Kim Min-ha Dubbing Priyanka Mohan’s Character

The Indo-Korean film Made in Korea has been generating attention among viewers fascinated by cross-cultural stories and the global popularity of South Korean pop culture. The film, which blends Tamil and Korean storytelling elements, recently premiered on Netflix and brings together talent from India and South Korea.

Adding to the buzz, South Korean actress Kim Min-ha has dubbed the Korean version of the character played by Priyanka Mohan, making the film more accessible to Korean audiences.

Made in Korea on Netflix: Release Date and Streaming Details

Directed by Ra. Karthik, Made in Korea premiered directly on Netflix on March 12, 2026. The film is now available for streaming globally on the platform.

The project stands out as an Indo-Korean collaboration, bringing together actors and technicians from both countries. By blending cinematic styles and storytelling traditions, the film reflects the growing trend of international collaborations in the entertainment industry.

Kim Min-ha Dubs Priyanka Mohan’s Character in Korean Version

One of the interesting aspects of the film is the Korean dub of its lead character. South Korean actress Kim Min-ha lends her voice to Shenbagam (Shenba), the character portrayed on screen by Priyanka Mohan.

The decision to have a Korean actress dub the role helps the film connect better with Korean viewers. By using a familiar voice and natural Korean expressions, the makers aim to ensure that the character feels authentic and relatable for audiences in South Korea.

Kim Min-ha is internationally recognised for her performances in global projects and is known for her expressive acting style, which adds emotional depth to the character in the Korean version.

Story of a Young Woman Chasing a Dream

At the heart of Made in Korea is the story of Shenba, a young woman from Tamil Nadu whose fascination with South Korean culture shapes her dreams and aspirations.

Inspired by the global popularity of the Korean wave ranging from K-pop and K-dramas to food and fashion Shenba dreams of travelling to South Korea. For years, the dream exists somewhere between fantasy and destiny.

When she finally finds herself in Seoul, the journey becomes more complex than she imagined. Shenba must navigate unfamiliar cultural landscapes, emotional struggles, and personal challenges while trying to find her place in a new environment.

A Story of Love, Family Pressure and Identity

The film also explores the conflicts that arise between personal dreams and social expectations. Shenba has been in a relationship with Mani, a childhood friend who is struggling financially and dealing with family debts.

At the same time, Shenba’s father hopes to arrange her marriage, creating additional pressure on her life choices. As these circumstances unfold, Shenba is forced to reconsider what she truly wants from her future.

Through these experiences, Made in Korea examines themes of identity, ambition, resilience, and cross-cultural friendships, highlighting the emotional journey of a young woman trying to balance her dreams with the realities of life.

A Blend of Tamil and Korean Culture

The film combines elements from both Tamil and Korean cultures, featuring a diverse cast that includes South Korean actress Park Hye-jin in a key role.

By weaving together two distinct cultural worlds, Made in Korea reflects the increasing global influence of Korean pop culture while telling a relatable story about dreams, relationships, and self-discovery.

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