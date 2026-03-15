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Home > Entertainment > Who is Riddhi Jadhav? Influencer Adnaan Shaikh’s Wife Converted to Islam Before Marriage, Was Once Accused of Wanting to Visit Temple in Shorts

Who is Riddhi Jadhav? Influencer Adnaan Shaikh’s Wife Converted to Islam Before Marriage, Was Once Accused of Wanting to Visit Temple in Shorts

Social Media Influencer Adnaan Shaikh was recently spotted shopping with his wife, Riddhi Jadhav, ahead of Eid al-Fitr 2026. The outing comes shortly after he addressed the controversy surrounding his wife’s religious conversion before their marriage.

Who is Riddhi Jadhav? Influencer Adnaan Shaikh’s Wife Converted to Islam Before Marriage. Photos: X
Who is Riddhi Jadhav? Influencer Adnaan Shaikh’s Wife Converted to Islam Before Marriage. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 15, 2026 13:54:45 IST

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Who is Riddhi Jadhav? Influencer Adnaan Shaikh’s Wife Converted to Islam Before Marriage, Was Once Accused of Wanting to Visit Temple in Shorts

Social Media Influencer Adnaan Shaikh was recently spotted shopping with his wife, Riddhi Jadhav, ahead of Eid al-Fitr 2026. The outing comes shortly after he addressed the controversy surrounding his wife’s religious conversion before their marriage. 

In a recent interview, the influencer spoke about the issue publicly for the first time in over a year since tying the knot with his longtime partner, Riddhi Jadhav, now known as Ayesha Shaikh. 



Who is Riddhi Jadhav? 

Riddhi Jadhav, now known as Ayesha Shaikh, became a subject of significant media attention following her marriage to Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Adnaan Shaikh. Before her marriage, she reportedly worked as a flight attendant for IndiGo Airlines. 

She was originally Hindu but converted to Islam before her marriage, adopting the name Ayesha. According to reports, Ayesha’s family had opposed her decision to convert to Islam and marry Adnaan. Because of their disapproval, her family members were reportedly absent from the couple’s wedding ceremony. 

Adnaan Shaikh On Wife’s Conversion Controversy?

Adnaan Shaikh had earlier faced controversy in 2024 following his marriage to Riddhi. At the time, his sister made serious allegations against him, accusing him of physical assault and claiming that Ayesha was originally a Hindu who converted to Islam before their wedding. The accusations triggered widespread debate on social media. 

In a recent interview, Adnaan addressed the controversy and clarified that the religious conversion was entirely Ayesha’s personal choice. He stated, “We live in India, and there is freedom of religion. I am nobody to convert her. She converted much before we got married. There are many cases where a Hindu man is married to a Muslim woman. Nobody can force anyone to convert.” 

Riddhi Jadhav Once Wanted to Go to Temple in Shorts?

 The claim that Riddhi Jadhav once wanted to visit a temple wearing shorts went viral during a public family dispute between her husband, Adnaan Shaikh and his sister, Iffat Shaikh. 

Iffat Shaikh imposed these allegations during interviews following Adnaan’s wedding in September 2024. She made several claims about Riddhi’s past life as a “liberal Hindu girl” before her conversion to Islam. 

Also Read: Cocktail 2 Actress Kriti Sanon Turns Up The Heat: 6 Sizzling Bikini Pics That Fans Can’t Stop Zooming In 

First published on: Mar 15, 2026 1:54 PM IST
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Who is Riddhi Jadhav? Influencer Adnaan Shaikh’s Wife Converted to Islam Before Marriage, Was Once Accused of Wanting to Visit Temple in Shorts

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Who is Riddhi Jadhav? Influencer Adnaan Shaikh’s Wife Converted to Islam Before Marriage, Was Once Accused of Wanting to Visit Temple in Shorts

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Who is Riddhi Jadhav? Influencer Adnaan Shaikh’s Wife Converted to Islam Before Marriage, Was Once Accused of Wanting to Visit Temple in Shorts
Who is Riddhi Jadhav? Influencer Adnaan Shaikh’s Wife Converted to Islam Before Marriage, Was Once Accused of Wanting to Visit Temple in Shorts
Who is Riddhi Jadhav? Influencer Adnaan Shaikh’s Wife Converted to Islam Before Marriage, Was Once Accused of Wanting to Visit Temple in Shorts
Who is Riddhi Jadhav? Influencer Adnaan Shaikh’s Wife Converted to Islam Before Marriage, Was Once Accused of Wanting to Visit Temple in Shorts

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