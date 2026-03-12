LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Made In Korea' X Review: Priyanka Mohan, Park Hye-jin Create A Beautiful Indo-Korean Connection You Didn't Expect

‘Made In Korea’ X Review: Priyanka Mohan, Park Hye-jin Create A Beautiful Indo-Korean Connection You Didn’t Expect

Netflix’s Made In Korea follows Shenba, a Tamil girl obsessed with K-dramas who travels to Seoul chasing her dream. Led by Priyanka Mohan and Park Hye-jin, the film explores culture shock, friendship and identity, blending Tamil roots with Korean traditions in a touching story of belonging.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 12, 2026 14:26:05 IST

The new Netflix production Made in Korea shows a touching connection between two different cultures through Priyanka Mohan’s emotional acting. The film directed by Ra Karthik shows Shenba as a Tamil Nadu village girl who travels to Seoul because of her lifelong dedication to K-dramas and Korean culture.

The story starts as a fan’s ultimate pilgrimage, which transforms into a realistic coming-of-age narrative. The film develops into a delicate study of strength through Shenba’s struggle to handle the extreme difference between her idealized dreams and her actual experience as an immigrant.

The story presents a visually stunning and emotionally powerful experience that demonstrates home exists not only in physical locations but through the people who assist you in discovering your identity.

Priyanka Mohan’s Performance

The movie shows Priyanka Mohan playing Shenba through her innocent performance because she shows the Hallyu fan’s pure admiration for K-dramas.

She demonstrates how the character develops from a weak dreamer into a strong silent woman. The relationship between Mohan and Park Hye-jin creates the main emotional connection for the movie because Park Hye-jin plays an elderly caregiver.

Mohan shows two different roles through her performance because she plays a tourist character who experiences cultural dislocation before achieving victory as an outsider.

The character’s journey becomes understandable through her emotional expressions, which she communicates without words because she uses quiet moments to show shared feelings with others.

Indo-Korean Cultural Connection

The film distinguishes itself by presenting its research on the deep historical and spiritual Indo-Korean cultural connection that has existed between the two nations for many centuries.

The story shows through its use of Tamil Princess Sembavalam (Queen Heo Hwang-ok) references that Shenba feels almost like an ancestral connection to Korea. The film goes beyond its initial tribute to K-pop by showing how family values and respect for others and culinary traditions connect different people.

The film shows how the Indian main character and Korean community members share genuine friendship through their “stateless facts” interactions, which show their real bond. The film creates a special cinematic experience that combines Tamil traditions with Korean customs to show international friendship while maintaining its local identity.

Also Read: Made In Korea Movie: When And Where To Watch The Trending Korean Drama Set To Arrive Soon As Fans Grow Curious

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 2:26 PM IST
100 Sessions, 1 Mission: NXT Fellowship Debuts Alongside NXT Summit To Shape Next Generation Of Global Leaders

