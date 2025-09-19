Mahavatar Narsimha OTT Release Date: When And Where To Stream The Blockbuster Hit In The Mahavatar Series
Mahavatar Narsimha OTT Release Date: When And Where To Stream The Blockbuster Hit In The Mahavatar Series

The mythological animated blockbuster Mahavatar Narsimha is now streaming on Netflix from September 19, 2025. Watch Lord Vishnu’s fierce incarnation defeat demon king Hiranyakashipu, available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Part of the upcoming Mahavatar Cinematic Universe.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 19, 2025 14:27:32 IST

The wait is long gone by the admirers of the grand mythological movie, Mahavatar Narsimha. After its huge theatre success, the animated blockbuster has now appeared in digital form. Cinemagoers who have not seen one in theaters or want to watch the movie again in the comfort of their living rooms now have the option to stream the movie.

The film that narrates the epic tale of the enraged incarnation of Lord Vishnu and his triumph over the demon king Hiranyakashipu has been a chicken soup in Indian animation and has put down a new standard of mythological films. It is the first part of a multi-film series that is to be massive and explore the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu.

Streaming Platform and Release Date

The Mahavatar Narsimha is currently streaming on Netflix. On September 19, 2025, the movie was published on the platform. It is an indication that this film, which has been visually arresting and culturally diverse, will reach a greater number of audiences internationally and will give the viewers a chance to view the divine saga in various languages, such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The digital version of the movie follows a theatrical performance that steeled expectations and shows that captivating narrative with Indian roots has an enormous fan base.

Blockbuster Performance and Mahavatar Universe

The shift towards the OTT of the movie is made following an incredible appeal at the box office. Mahavatar Narsimha has become a great blockbuster with a large gross earnings of more than 300 crore and a small budget. The success of the movie has led to the creation of the bigger Mahavatar Cinematic Universe that will comprise six films.

The movie makers are planning on producing the following parts of the franchise Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dwarkadhish (2031), and Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), and the series will end with Mahavatar Kalki part-one and part-two in 2035 and 2037 respectively.

Tags: Mahavatar Narsimha

