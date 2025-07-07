Mahesh Babu’s Legal Trouble: Endorsing a ₹34 Lakh Real Estate Scam

ahesh Babu, one of the most beloved actor of the Telugu cinema, admired for his charm and screen presence and roles he played, now faces a shocking controversy. The actor has been served legal notices linked to his endorsement of a real estate project accused of being a ₹34 lakh scam. Buyers allege they were misled, their hopes for dream homes and gainful returns left unfulfilled.

Mahesh Babu’s Endorsement Sparks Controversy Over ₹34 Lakh Project

The project had promised premium housing and attractive financial gains. Yet, the investors now claim that the properties have been delayed indefinitely, falling far short of expectations. For many, ₹34 lakh is no small sum making their betrayal all the more painful and causing a breach of faith.

Mahesh Babu’s role was as the trusted ambassador, lending credibility to the project. Fans often place deep trust in celebrities, assuming they have vetted the products they promote. But when such ventures collapse, it is the star’s reputation that bears the brunt more than the developers behind the scenes.

Legal notices now demand accountability and compensation.. While Mahesh Babu has not spoken abouth the same in public, its been said that he is carefully consulting his legal team and taking time for a next move with patiece and being careful.

Mahesh Babu’s Endorsement Dilemma Sparks Wider Conversation on Celebrity Accountability

This incident highlights an important lesson in celebrity endorsements today. A famous face isn’t just a symbol of glamour, it carries trust and responsibility. Many buyers place their financial trust on such endorsements, making decisions that can alter lives.

Fans remain divided and confused while some continue to believe in Mahesh Babu’s integrity, hopeful that the matter will soon be resolved fairly. Others caution celebrities to exercise greater care before lending their names, underscoring the risks involved.

At its core, this controversy is a sharp reminder, endorsements, especially in high-stake sectors like real estate, demand thorough due diligence. For Mahesh Babu, this moment tests his ability to address these serious allegations with transparencyand not only his public image.

As the case unfolds, both the industry and the public watch intently. How Mahesh Babu navigates this difficult phase will shape his legacy far beyond the silver screen.