‘Maine Bheekh Paise Ki Nhi Maangi…’ Bobby Darling Slams Kapil Sharma For Ignoring Her

Bobby Darling, now Pakhi Sharma, has said how comedian Kapil Sharma had ignored her when she needed his help on a sort-of-podcast, and it is a really bitter experience to hear. The former reality television star and Bollywood actress who played roles in movies such as, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, and Nazar, explained she was in the middle of financial and career crisis.

According to Pakhi, she approached Kapil to seek his help and assistance so she could be a part of his show or at least get some professional help but Kapil did not respond. She did not want money, but instead an opportunity to work and to recover her career, but it was abruptly denied. The incident has been very controversial, helping to expose the plight that is often unseen in the lives of celebrities as well as the challenges that they go through in an industry that can be so kind and yet at the same time so harsh.

Bobby’s Plight and Kapil’s Silence

Pakhi Sharma story presents a impassionately gap between the celebrities as perceived by people and their real lives. Kapil Sharma, who is largely perceived as a favorable person in the entertainment industry especially through his comedy routines, does not seem to be able to ignore a needy colleague. In my case, I did not beg for money… I wanted to work. He (the speaker) asked me (to work), a line that a number of people with experiences of having their hopes denied in the workplace can relate to.

She also told how she had gone to the sets of “The Kapil Sharma Show” even to meet him but was refused. This case has put into perspective the morals and ethics of friendship in the industry where a small gesture of solidarity could have transformed the life of a man and his career in an instance.

Fallout and Future

The reaction to the revelation by Pakhi has been quick with the social media aflutter. Whereas some of the people have accused Kapil Sharma of his behavior, others have reasoned that he can be treated like this bearing in mind the pressure and the many demands he has to deal with on a daily basis. The case has brought a debate about the misfortunes of ex-stars and the absence of a proper network in an industry to take care of such people after they are out of service.

The case has been especially difficult in the case of Pakhi Sharma, who has been through gender confirmation surgery and produce a name change. She has been forthcoming with her battle against mental health and how she struggled to get a job after her transition. She does not condemn the industry by only making an individual allegation but aims at a larger statement on the inability to defend its own, with more empathy and open environment being the solution.

