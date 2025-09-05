LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > "Majnu Bhai supremacy": Vijay Varma poses with iconic painting drawn by Anil Kapoor's character in 'Welcome'

"Majnu Bhai supremacy": Vijay Varma poses with iconic painting drawn by Anil Kapoor's character in 'Welcome'

Published By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 13:01:08 IST

"Majnu Bhai supremacy": Vijay Varma poses with iconic painting drawn by Anil Kapoor's character in 'Welcome'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): Actor Vijay Varma gave a delightful throwback to the Bollywood fans by posing with the iconic painting from the comedy film ‘Welcome’.

In a post on his Instagram on Thursday, Vijay Varma was seen posing with a painting that was featured in the 2007 comedy film ‘Welcome’, starring Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Paresh Rawal.

The painting features a donkey riding a horse. It was drawn by actor Anil Kapoor in the movie ‘Welcome’ as he portrayed the role of ‘Majnu Bhai’ in the film. Billed as a comedy thriller, this iconic painting by Anil Kapoor was one of the highlights of the movie.

The painting bore an autograph of the film’s director, ‘Anees Bazmee’, as shown in the photo.

"Majnu Bhai supremacy": Vijay Varma poses with iconic painting drawn by Anil Kapoor's character in 'Welcome'

While sharing the photo, Vijay Varma called the art one of the most “iconic paintings” of Bollywood.

He wrote, “Yes I’m an Art Connoisseur. Sharing my moment with the most iconic painting from Bollywood.. no painting has ever brought this much joy to us. Anees Bazmee sir, Anil Kapoor sir, respect. Majnu Bhai supremacy.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

‘Welcome’ is popular among the Bollywood fans for its comedy and meme material. From Paresh Rawal’s iconic ‘Ghunghroo’ character to Anil Kapoor’s gangster role ‘Majnu Bhai’, the film is considered one of the best comedy thrillers of the Hindi film industry.

As for Vijay Varma, the actor will next be seen in the film Gustaakh Ishq, alongside actress Fatima Sana Shaikh. It was earlier titled Ul Jalool Ishq.

The announcement about the new title was recently made by Manish Malhotra on Instagram.

Along with the update, Malhotra shared a new poster showing the lead pair embracing each other. So far, Manish has produced several films under his Stage 5 Productions banner, including Bun Tikki, Train from Chhapraula, and Ul Jalool Ishq.

Directed by Vibhu Puri, who previously made Hawaizaada, the film also stars veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and The Family Man actor Sharib Hashmi in key roles. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher)

Tags: Anil Kapoorentertainmentmajnu-bhaiPaintingvijay varmawelcome

"Majnu Bhai supremacy": Vijay Varma poses with iconic painting drawn by Anil Kapoor's character in 'Welcome'

