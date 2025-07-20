LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Mallika Sherawat Flaunts Her Natural Skin On Instagram: '100% real, No filters, No fuss & No Botox'

Mallika Sherawat's recent Instagram post has gathered the internet's attention towards her natural beauty without the use of filters or Botox. While, after her earlier post, critics question the timing and authenticity of her appearance, pointing to insensitivity after Shefali Jariwala's death and previous rumours of cosmetic surgery. The argument draws attention to conflicts between the demands of the industry and inherent beauty.

Mallika Sherawat shares her natural skin on her Instagram post
Mallika Sherawat shares her natural skin on her Instagram post

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 11:29:26 IST

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat recently sparked widespread conversation with her latest Instagram post, a candid no-makeup, no-filter selfie video captioned, “Yep, this is all me, 100% real, no filters, no fuss & NO Botox.” Netizens are going all crazy over her radiant natural look but critics are not taking it well, like what happened the last time.  

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat)



Mallika’s Previous ‘No Filter’ Post

Earlier, on June 28, 2025, Mallika Sherawat, 48, posted a raw selfie video on Instagram, greeting fans with, “Good morning, you all. I just woke up… no filter, no makeup, I haven’t even brushed my hair yet.” In order to promote natural beauty, she stressed avoiding Botox and fillers and promoting healthy eating, drinking plenty of water, exercising, and getting enough sleep early.



The caption reads, “Saying NO to Botox & Fillers. Instead of chasing youth with these artificial procedures, I’m nurturing it from within.” The post came two days after the death of Shefali Jariwala, reportedly linked to anti-aging treatments, fueling speculation about Mallika’s intentions.

But there was criticism for the timing. “Mallika Sherawat, tum behte ganga mei haath mat dho,” Rakhi Sawant said, criticizing Mallika for being insensitive and implying that the post alluded to Jariwala’s passing. On sites like Reddit, internet users referred to the timing as “shitty,” and some charged Mallika with hypocrisy by claiming that she had previously undergone cosmetic surgery

Netizen’s Reaction On Mallika’s Instagram Post

The latest post has showered Mallika with praise for her timeless beauty and choice to reject artificiality. Users have appreciated her with comments like, “Your strength, beauty, and determination make you an incredible role model for women everywhere!”. Another user commented, “Your discipline, wisdom and beauty are all competing with each other.. you gorgeous woman!”

But the post has garnered mixed responses. Fans criticized Mallika with comments like, ”The light is way too blown up and it hides all the real skin. Sorry, but I don’t know what the purpose of posting this is.” and “So u have to take pics to prove ? Why?? Nobody is asking if u have done anything artificial!”

Mallika’s advocacy is consistent with her reputation as a fitness enthusiast who values yoga and leading a healthy lifestyle. Critics counter that her message oversimplifies difficult personal decisions, particularly in a field where appearance is crucial. The controversy highlights the conflict between social pressures and natural beauty, which is made worse by Jariwala’s untimely death.

