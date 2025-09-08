Mariah Carey accepts Video Vanguard Award from Ariana Grande at MTV VMAs

Los Angeles [US], September 8 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Mariah Carey recieved the Video Vanguard Award from Ariana Grande at the MTV VMAs ( Video Music Awards), reported Variety.

Grande spoke about Carey’s performance and talked about her significant impact on music. “As a vocalist, there’s only one queen and that’s Mariah,” said Grande, adding, “She knows no limits with her iconic five-octave range and has left an irrevocable impact on music history with her tone, technique and sound. Her music videos have become the pop playbook, giving us everything from alter egos to male drag to hundreds of iconic looks. Mariah Carey is a singular talent and artist.”

Carey later took the stage and revisited the looks from her previous music videos. She performed her latest single, ‘Sugar Sweet’, wearing pyjamas surrounded by two backup dancers.

Apart from this, she also performed her famous tracks, including ‘Fantasy’, ‘Honey’, ‘Obsessed’, ‘It’s Like That’, and ‘We Belong Together’, according to Variety.

After receiving the award from Grande, Carey said in her speech, “This moment is very heavy,” she said. “I can’t believe I’m getting my first VMA tonight. I just have one question: What in the Sam Hill were you waiting for? I’m kidding, I love you MTV, this is amazing,” as quoted by Variety.

“Music videos are my way of life, of bringing music to my own life,” she continued. “Many movies, visiualizing the sheer fantasy of it all. And let’s be honest. Sometimes there’s just an excuse to bring the drama and do things I wouldn’t do in real life, like going in drag for ‘Obsessed,’ playing my alter ego Bianca in ‘Heartbreaker,’ escaping the mob in ‘Honey’ with a hot guy to a remote island — well that one really wasn’t much of a stretch, but it happened. Anyway, after all this time, I learned music evolves, music evolves, but fun? That is eternal.”

Carey is currently gearing up for the release of her new album “Here For It All” on September 26. So far, she has released a pair of singles — “Type Dangerous” and “Sugar Sweet” featuring Kehlani and Shenseea, reported Variety.

“Type Dangerous” initially dropped in early June.

Carey has since signed with Gamma, the independent label launched in 2023 by music executive Larry Jackson, reported Variety. (ANI)

