LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Mariah Carey accepts Video Vanguard Award from Ariana Grande at MTV VMAs

Mariah Carey accepts Video Vanguard Award from Ariana Grande at MTV VMAs

Mariah Carey accepts Video Vanguard Award from Ariana Grande at MTV VMAs

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 09:29:09 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 8 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Mariah Carey recieved the Video Vanguard Award from Ariana Grande at the MTV VMAs ( Video Music Awards), reported Variety.

Grande spoke about Carey’s performance and talked about her significant impact on music. “As a vocalist, there’s only one queen and that’s Mariah,” said Grande, adding, “She knows no limits with her iconic five-octave range and has left an irrevocable impact on music history with her tone, technique and sound. Her music videos have become the pop playbook, giving us everything from alter egos to male drag to hundreds of iconic looks. Mariah Carey is a singular talent and artist.”

Carey later took the stage and revisited the looks from her previous music videos. She performed her latest single, ‘Sugar Sweet’, wearing pyjamas surrounded by two backup dancers.

Apart from this, she also performed her famous tracks, including ‘Fantasy’, ‘Honey’, ‘Obsessed’, ‘It’s Like That’, and ‘We Belong Together’, according to Variety.

After receiving the award from Grande, Carey said in her speech, “This moment is very heavy,” she said. “I can’t believe I’m getting my first VMA tonight. I just have one question: What in the Sam Hill were you waiting for? I’m kidding, I love you MTV, this is amazing,” as quoted by Variety.

“Music videos are my way of life, of bringing music to my own life,” she continued. “Many movies, visiualizing the sheer fantasy of it all. And let’s be honest. Sometimes there’s just an excuse to bring the drama and do things I wouldn’t do in real life, like going in drag for ‘Obsessed,’ playing my alter ego Bianca in ‘Heartbreaker,’ escaping the mob in ‘Honey’ with a hot guy to a remote island — well that one really wasn’t much of a stretch, but it happened. Anyway, after all this time, I learned music evolves, music evolves, but fun? That is eternal.”

Carey is currently gearing up for the release of her new album “Here For It All” on September 26. So far, she has released a pair of singles — “Type Dangerous” and “Sugar Sweet” featuring Kehlani and Shenseea, reported Variety.

“Type Dangerous” initially dropped in early June.

Carey has since signed with Gamma, the independent label launched in 2023 by music executive Larry Jackson, reported Variety. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Mariah Careymtv-vmasvideo-vanguard-award

RELATED News

Angelina Jolie at TIFF 2025 for 'Couture' premiere
Trans Rights In Spotlight: Why Sabrina Carpenter’s VMA Performance Is Being Called A Pop Culture Power Move
Sanjay Dutt’s Untold Prison Tales: Bollywood Star’s Heart Skipped A Beat When A Double-Murder Convict’s Razor Reached His Neck
Musician Rick Davies passes away at 81
Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The VMAs 2025? Internet Has Its Own Conspiracy Theories

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh group demands measures to halt marginalisation of minorities after India's new immigration law
Rohini court questions investigation in attempt to murder case, asks DCP to appear for clarification
Carlos Alcaraz Creates History At 22 With His Versatility, Joins Tennis Royalty
Mariah Carey accepts Video Vanguard Award from Ariana Grande at MTV VMAs
Odisha Police seek financial details of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in case against Rahul Gandhi
NIA Raids Multiple Locations Across Jammu And Kashmir In Ongoing Terror Funding Probe
Stocks To Watch Today: NTPC, Adani Power, Tata Motors, Zydus, BHEL And Many More In Focus Today
WATCH! BJP MP’s Sister Filmed During Shower, Beaten By In-Laws While Protesting
Delhi CM's husband attending official Govt meetings completely unconstitutional: Saurabh Bharadwaj
Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 strikes Xinjiang
Mariah Carey accepts Video Vanguard Award from Ariana Grande at MTV VMAs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mariah Carey accepts Video Vanguard Award from Ariana Grande at MTV VMAs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mariah Carey accepts Video Vanguard Award from Ariana Grande at MTV VMAs
Mariah Carey accepts Video Vanguard Award from Ariana Grande at MTV VMAs
Mariah Carey accepts Video Vanguard Award from Ariana Grande at MTV VMAs
Mariah Carey accepts Video Vanguard Award from Ariana Grande at MTV VMAs

QUICK LINKS