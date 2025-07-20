Mariah Carey-Style Shade at Blake Lively From Judge During Justin Baldoni Lawsuit

In an unexpected turn, actress Blake Lively became the focus of courtroom chatter and not due to any lawsuit or scandal involving her. A recent report indicates that in a case related to actor-director Justin Baldoni, a judge gave a notably sharp critique of Lively, referencing Mariah Carey’s famous reservoir of diva insults in a not-so-favorable manner.

Blake Lively’s Unexpected Mention in Justin Baldoni Court Case Sparks Buzz

Although Blake Lively was not part of the case, her name came up unexpectedly during a sharp moment of courtroom humor that turned sarcastic. The judge, allegedly annoyed by the demeanor or substance of the court session, mentioned Lively in a sarcastic comment a gesture that has drawn attention in both legal and entertainment communities.

Witnesses report that the judge’s comment mirrored Carey’s well-known “I don’t know her” tone a cultural reference recognized as sharp. Although the comment wasn’t specifically directed at Lively, fans of the Gossip Girl actress immediately took to social media to defend her and wonder why she was included in a courtroom discussion where she played no part.

Judge’s Mariah Carey-Style Jab Raises Eyebrows in Celebrity Courtroom Drama

Legal analysts consider it unconventional, if not improper, for a judge to introduce celebrity analogies into significant courtroom issues. Nonetheless, some argue it highlights the increasing overlap of pop culture and legal matters, where even a judge could succumb to a rare meme-worthy instance.

Reactions online have been quick and polarized. Although certain users deemed the reference amusingly strange, a considerable number are raising concerns about the professionalism of the courtroom interaction. “Blake Lively facing backlash in 2025?” “Wild,” a user commented on X. Others are requesting that the judge provide a clarification or an apology.

As of now, neither Blake Lively nor Justin Baldoni has commented on the reported incident but in true Hollywood-meets-court fashion, the drama might not end here.

