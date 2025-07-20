LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India
Live TV
TRENDING |
Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India
Home > Entertainment > Why Did Taylor Russell Exit Michael B. Jordan’s Directorial? The Thomas Crown Affair Makers Planning To Recast

Why Did Taylor Russell Exit Michael B. Jordan’s Directorial? The Thomas Crown Affair Makers Planning To Recast

Taylor Russell has exited Michael B. Jordan’s The Thomas Crown Affair reboot due to creative differences, Deadline reports. The studio is recasting as production continues in London. The film, set for March 5, 2027, also stars Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, and Danai Gurira.

Taylor Russell exits Michael B Jordan's directorial
Taylor Russell exits Michael B Jordan's directorial

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 18:54:27 IST

Actress Taylor Russell has exited ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’, the Michael B. Jordan-directed reimagining of the classic Steve McQueen film. Sources said the exit was due to creative differences. The studio is recasting the role as production continues in London, reported Deadline.

Russell was cast opposite Jordan in the role of an insurance investigator who suspects that an adventurous banking executive is pulling off ambitious heists, and sparks develop between them.

This role was played by Faye Dunaway opposite McQueen in the 1968 original, and by Rene Russo opposite Pierce Brosnan in the 1999 version, according to Deadline.

She’s also a director who made her debut co-directing ‘The Heart Still Hums’, which won Best Documentary Short at the Palm Springs ShortFest.

Jordan stars in ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ alongside Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, Pilou Asbaek and Aiysha Hart.

Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo are producing for Outlier Society alongside Charles Roven at Atlas Entertainment.

Drew Pearce wrote the script, with previous drafts by Wes Tooke and Justin Britt-Gibson. Patrick McCormick and Toberoff Productions’ Marc Toberoff are also producing, and Alan Trustman, who wrote the McQueen original, is an executive producer of the film.

The film will have its theatrical release on March 5, 2027.

As for Russell, the actress is best known for her standout turns in Trey Edward Shults’ A24 feature ‘Waves,’ for which she won the breakthrough actor award at the Gotham Awards, and Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Bones and All,’ which earned her the emerging actress prize at the Venice Film Festival and nominations from the Gothams and Independent Spirit Awards, reported Variety.

Upcoming, Russell will be seen in the Korean thriller ‘Hope’ by Na Hong-jin, opposite Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander and Hoyeon; starring in Frank Ocean’s upcoming film opposite David Jonnson; and in talks for a remake of ‘Single White Female’ with Jenna Ortega for Sony, reported Variety.

Russell recently made her stage debut in director Jamie Lloyd’s critically acclaimed revival of Lucy Prebble’s play, ‘The Effect,’ which had a run in London and New York.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Gwyneth Paltrow Once Called Brad Pitt Dumber Than A Sack Of S**t After He Got Married To Jennifer Aniston: ‘He Has Terrible Taste In Women’

Tags: celebrity newslatest hollywood newsMichael B JordanTaylor Russell

More News

Mariah Carey-Style Shade at Blake Lively From Judge During Justin Baldoni Lawsuit
James Gunn Reveals How Henry Cavill Reacted When Informed About Being Dropped From DC As Superman: It Was Unfair To Him
Calm Returns to Syria’s Sweida as Damascus Says Truce Holding – What We Know
Why Did Taylor Russell Exit Michael B. Jordan’s Directorial? The Thomas Crown Affair Makers Planning To Recast
PWD Minister Inspects Delhi’s Aging Water Infrastructure: ‘Delhi’s Face Will Change in One Year,’ Singh Promises
New Report Claims Shah Rukh Khan Was Not Injured On The Set Of KING- Here’s Why He Flew To The US
Israel Orders Central Gaza Evacuations as Ceasefire Talks With Hamas Stall
NEET PG 2025: Exam-City Intimation Slip on July 21, Admit Card By July 31
PM Modi To Embark On Four-Day Visit To UK, Maldives From July 23: MEA
Tim Tszyu at a Crossroads After Brutal Rematch Loss to Sebastian Fundora
Why Did Taylor Russell Exit Michael B. Jordan’s Directorial? The Thomas Crown Affair Makers Planning To Recast

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Did Taylor Russell Exit Michael B. Jordan’s Directorial? The Thomas Crown Affair Makers Planning To Recast

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Did Taylor Russell Exit Michael B. Jordan’s Directorial? The Thomas Crown Affair Makers Planning To Recast
Why Did Taylor Russell Exit Michael B. Jordan’s Directorial? The Thomas Crown Affair Makers Planning To Recast
Why Did Taylor Russell Exit Michael B. Jordan’s Directorial? The Thomas Crown Affair Makers Planning To Recast
Why Did Taylor Russell Exit Michael B. Jordan’s Directorial? The Thomas Crown Affair Makers Planning To Recast

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?