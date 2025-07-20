Why Did Taylor Russell Exit Michael B. Jordan’s Directorial? The Thomas Crown Affair Makers Planning To Recast

Actress Taylor Russell has exited ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’, the Michael B. Jordan-directed reimagining of the classic Steve McQueen film. Sources said the exit was due to creative differences. The studio is recasting the role as production continues in London, reported Deadline.

Russell was cast opposite Jordan in the role of an insurance investigator who suspects that an adventurous banking executive is pulling off ambitious heists, and sparks develop between them.

This role was played by Faye Dunaway opposite McQueen in the 1968 original, and by Rene Russo opposite Pierce Brosnan in the 1999 version, according to Deadline.

She’s also a director who made her debut co-directing ‘The Heart Still Hums’, which won Best Documentary Short at the Palm Springs ShortFest.

Jordan stars in ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ alongside Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, Pilou Asbaek and Aiysha Hart.

Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo are producing for Outlier Society alongside Charles Roven at Atlas Entertainment.

Drew Pearce wrote the script, with previous drafts by Wes Tooke and Justin Britt-Gibson. Patrick McCormick and Toberoff Productions’ Marc Toberoff are also producing, and Alan Trustman, who wrote the McQueen original, is an executive producer of the film.

The film will have its theatrical release on March 5, 2027.

As for Russell, the actress is best known for her standout turns in Trey Edward Shults’ A24 feature ‘Waves,’ for which she won the breakthrough actor award at the Gotham Awards, and Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Bones and All,’ which earned her the emerging actress prize at the Venice Film Festival and nominations from the Gothams and Independent Spirit Awards, reported Variety.

Upcoming, Russell will be seen in the Korean thriller ‘Hope’ by Na Hong-jin, opposite Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander and Hoyeon; starring in Frank Ocean’s upcoming film opposite David Jonnson; and in talks for a remake of ‘Single White Female’ with Jenna Ortega for Sony, reported Variety.

Russell recently made her stage debut in director Jamie Lloyd’s critically acclaimed revival of Lucy Prebble’s play, ‘The Effect,’ which had a run in London and New York.

(With inputs from ANI)

