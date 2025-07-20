LIVE TV
Gwyneth Paltrow Once Called Brad Pitt Dumber Than A Sack Of S**t After He Got Married To Jennifer Aniston: 'He Has Terrible Taste In Women'

Gwyneth Paltrow had romance and heartbreak in the late 1990s in Hollywood, specifically with the very public relationship with Brad Pitt. When Pitt wed Jennifer Aniston in 2000, sources claim Paltrow felt sadness with some irritation, famously stating that Pitt had "terrible taste in women." This usually construed as jealousy, however, is in fact a measure of greater dissatisfaction with values and lifestyle incompatibility and a personal and frank view regarding Pitt's future loves.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston (Image Credit- Pinterest)

Published By: Aradhna Khurana
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 14:09:46 IST

For Gwyneth Paltrow, the late 1990s were a mix of romance and tragedy in Hollywood.  However, friends of the actress later claimed that when her ex-boyfriend Brad Pitt married Jennifer Aniston in 2000, there was a great deal of sadness and even a hint of annoyance.  According to insiders, Paltrow told pals that Pitt, in her opinion, had “terrible taste in women,” which was stated both in astonishment and with a sardonic tone of irony. It wasn’t so much the pain of a lost love moving on with her life.  Even though it may be biased by personal experience, this frank assessment offers a valuable window into the intricate affective mechanics of star couplings.

A Past Chapter: The Paltrow-Pitt Saga

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt had a very much in-the-public-eye romance during the mid-1990s, one which eventually fell apart in an engagement that broke up in 1997. Their breakup, although appearing friendly on the surface, clearly marked Paltrow. Her allegedly shock-like reaction to Pitt’s later marriage indicates a more profound, perhaps unfulfilled emotional connection or at least a personal stake in his love life.

This phase of her life, which as it entailed the very public engagement and subsequent breakdown, well defined her outlook on relationships and publicity. Media coverage of both her engagement to Pitt and his consequent marriage to Aniston kept her firmly in the limelight, reminding people of previous relationships.

Unpacking the “Terrible Taste” Remark: Beyond the Headlines

The “filthy taste in women” comment, if uttered, is greater than jealousy. It is an insinuated further analysis, perhaps on a basic incompatibility of values, lifestyle, or even intellectual compatibility that Paltrow would go through in Pitt’s future love affairs. It’s a comment that, apparently shallow, might be based on an actual evaluation that some things or aspects that she cherished were not being seriously entertained.

A comment from the safety of close personal relationships places us behind the public celebrity’s protective shield into the private concerns of a star struggling with the intricacies of her own history in the pressure cooker of Hollywood’s small social circles. It shows the nearly human quality of fame, where feelings are intensely personal and frequently enormously frank, regardless of the parties’ positions.

