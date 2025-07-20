Paul Wesley Engaged to Natalie Kuckenburg: “Yes, Always and Forever” A Real-Life Love Story That Feels Straight Out Of The Vampire Diaries

The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley and his long-term girlfriend, model Natalie Kuckenburg, announced they are getting married in a scene most are comparing to something out of an episode of romance. The news about the good thing happened on social media from the couple on 19th July 2025, who started dating in the fall of 2022, in the sentimental statement, “Yes, Always and Forever.” Best known for his legendary role as Stefan Salvatore, Paul’s real-life romance has finally been in the limelight, away from Mystic Falls’s gloomy environment and towards a perfect future, complete with love and optimism

Paul Wesley Engagement: From On-Screen Heartthrob to Real-Life Fiancé

Paul Wesley’s proposal to Natalie Kuckenburg sent fans all over the world crazy. The actor, who became famous for his tear-jerking performance as gentle vampire Stefan, has been reserved to the many all his life until now. The two were first in the spotlight together in 2022, after Wesley’s low-key breakup from then-wife Ines de Ramon.

German Brazilian model Natalie would be frequently spotted zooming about with Paul all across Europe and America, giving everyone a preview of the romance. The two getting engaged was announced along with a photograph taken on a evening, supposedly in Italy, where Paul and Natalie have gone on vacation in the past. Neither of the actors said a word regarding the date of the wedding, but friends close to the duo aver that they are thrilled and “ready to start this new chapter together.”







Natalie Kuckenburg Says ‘Yes’ to Forever: A New Beginning with Paul Wesley

The Vampire Diaries viewers were tear-jawed as they witnessed Wesley’s love life materializing from books. He has become renowned for having such on-screen chemistry with co-stars Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev. Paul now officially has a new real-life position as a fiancé. His engagement has been paralleled to his on-screen career, particularly with the phrase “Always and Forever,” paralleling the Originals spinoff.

One of the good things about Paul and Natalie’s relationship is that they alternate between public outings and intimate privacy. Although they have shown up at fashion shows, they’ve also had nature-packed trips and quiet retreats, which speaks of a stable and mature relationship.

Their fans are now anxiously awaiting wedding bells and tantalizing peeks at the ceremony that will combine Hollywood glitz with warm intimacy just the kind of cheerful wrap-up everyone needs.

