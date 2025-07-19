Are Hansika Motwani And Sohael Khaturiya Splitting After 2.5 Years Of Marriage? Rumours of Trouble in Paradise Go Viral

It’s been around three years since Hansika Motwani tied the knot with businessman Sohael Khaturiya in a beautiful fort royal wedding. But lately, the newly wed couple has made the headlines about having some troubles in paradise

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya Living Apart? Separation Rumours Intensify

Whispers in the industry suggest that all may not be well between the actress and her husband. Word is, they’ve been living apart for a while now Hansika reportedly back at her mother’s home, and Sohael said to be staying with his parents. The shift has raised eyebrows, especially among fans who’ve followed their relationship since the big Jaipur celebration.

A source close to the couple says things have been “shakey” for a few months. After trying to live as one big family it was told that the adjustment was not that easy. Eventually, they moved to a separate apartment, hoping that would help. But things didn’t really settle.”

As doubt began swirling online, with some even hinting at a possible divorce Sohael briefly addressed the rumours. When reached for comment, he responded, “It’s not true.” He didn’t go into detail, though, leaving people to wonder what exactly he was denying.

Rinky Bajaj Connection Resurfaces Amid Hansika–Sohael Divorce Speculation

Adding to the intrigue is the couple’s history. Their wedding was closely followed not just because of Hansika’s stardom, but also due to the awkward backstory Sohael was once married to Hansika’s former best friend, Rinky Bajaj. The trio’s past naturally added a layer of complexity to the narrative, both in the media and within social circles.

Since the news broke, neither Hansika nor Sohael have released a formal statement. Sohael’s one-liner has been the only official word till now. And with both keeping a low profile on social media, the silence is only amplifying the curiosity and growing more doubts.

Are they working things out behind closed doors, or is this the quiet before a bigger reveal? For now, fans are left to read between the lines.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra’s Mother- in-law Rushed to Hospital from Kapil Show Set — Here’s What Happened